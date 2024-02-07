I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy These 3 Things Right Before Valentine’s Day

Yana Tatevosian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re making a shopping run before Valentine’s Day, you might wonder what’s worth buying and what you could hold off on purchasing until after February 14. What shoppers may not realize, however, is that a fair amount of overlap exists between the best things to buy before and after Valentine’s Day to get the best possible deals.

GOBankingRates spoke with Annette Harris, AFC and owner of Harris Financial Coaching, for her insight into the best purchases shoppers can make right before Valentine’s Day.

Chocolates

You don’t need to wait until the day after Valentine’s Day to get a good deal on chocolates. Harris said many stores will have Valentine’s Day chocolates on sale the day before the holiday, too.

Harris cited Walgreens as one of the best places for Valentine’s Day chocolate sales with its “buy one, get one half off” discount. According to Harris, deals like these allow retailers to get rid of holiday chocolates that may sit on their shelves long after Valentine’s Day is over.

Valentines Exchange Cards

If you haven’t picked up Valentines for the kids’ classroom card exchange yet, there are still plenty of great deals to be found in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day. Both Target and Walmart carry a wide variety of 32-count Valentines for card exchanges for less than $3.

Harris also recommends buying cards in bulk now to use this year and for future Valentine’s Day celebrations. “Kids tend to share holiday greetings with their classmates, so stocking up when your child may have to provide cards in multiple classes saves you a bit of money.”

Jewelry

Many retailers and warehouse clubs offer discounts on jewelry that may be redeemed throughout February. Costco shoppers, for example, may receive anywhere from $40 to $150 off the price of heart-shaped earrings and yellow gold woven bracelets this month.

When you check your favorite jewelry store to see which Valentine’s Day discounts they’re offering this year, Harris recommends asking if they have any sweetheart deals.

“Sweetheart deals could save you hundreds on the jewelry you want to buy,” she said. “If you check with your local jeweler, they may even be able to give you an even better discount than the big chain stores.”

Other tips for finding Valentine’s Day jewelry at much less include online shopping and using promotional codes for even greater last-minute savings. Just make sure to follow Harris’ pro tip of checking shipping to ensure your gift arrives on time.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy These 3 Things Right Before Valentine’s Day