I’m a Financial Expert: Buy These 5 Things During Presidents Day Weekend

zoranm / Getty Images

Each year, shoppers count on Presidents Day for its plethora of sales and steep savings. To better stick to their budgets, savvy shoppers will often hit pause on purchases made in the days leading up to the Presidents Day shopping weekend. After all, it’s not the best feeling to buy something and then see it on sale at 40% off (or more!) just a few days later.

Read: 5 Things Costco Members Should Stop Buying, According To Superfans

Learn: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Money expert Andrea Woroch shared with GOBankingRates which essential purchases shoppers should wait until Presidents’ Day to buy and the discounts they can expect this year.

SolStock / Getty Images

Furniture

If you need to buy new furniture, like a couch for the living room or a new dining room set, wait until Presidents Day weekend to shop and give your home a well-deserved, affordably priced upgrade.

“Stores like Ashley furniture are offering a selection of ‘Hot Buys’ with savings of up to 40% off,” said Woroch. “The only exception is for outdoor furniture — wait to buy patio sets at the end of the summer for better prices.”

See: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Sam’s Club in February 2024

Discover: 9 Costco Items To Stock Up On for the End of Winter

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

DGLimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mattresses

As necessary as it may feel to buy a new mattress ASAP when you know you need it, Woroch said shoppers will find a wide selection of mattresses on sale during this shopping holiday. Mattress sales will be actively running at specialty retailers and department stores alike.

If you find a new mattress at a great price, Woroch said it’s still important to focus on the quality before you buy.

“Test out mattresses in person to find the one that offers the most comfort and then compare prices online to find the best deal,” Woroch recommends.

Explore: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree in February 2024

marchmeena29 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Luggage

Whether you’re planning a spring break getaway or going on a lengthy summer vacation, Presidents Day weekend is a great time to shop for new luggage and reel in big savings.

Story continues

This year, Woroch said Target is offering up to 40% off luggage and travel accessories. Amazon shoppers will find up to 60% off on luggage brands including Samsonite and American Tourister.

gorodenkoff / Getty Images

Winter Clothing

February has long been regarded as a good month to shop for winter clothing since retailers are in the process of making room for spring fashion and accessories. Shoppers attempting to find the best time to buy winter apparel this month might consider making their haul during Presidents Day weekend.

Just how much can you expect to save? Woroch said many retailers will be slashing prices with up to 60% savings on winter clothing. She uses the example of the Women’s Big Puff Cinched Jacket now for sale at Gap for just $34.99 — which was originally priced at $168!

Shoppers who really want to dig up the best winter clothing sales are recommended by Woroch to search the clearance section of their favorite clothing brands to see what’s on sale and apply any relevant coupon codes for steeper savings.

View: 12 Best Items To Buy at Trader Joe’s in February 2024

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty Images

Appliances

Shoppers who can hold off on purchasing major appliances before Presidents Day weekend will be rewarded with significant savings.

According to Woroch, shoppers can expect to receive up to 40% off on large home appliances. This includes sales on dishwashers, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and more while shopping directly from brands or heading to scout out the sales at big box stores like Best Buy and Lowe’s.

As an additional shopping bonus, Woroch said to keep your eyes peeled for even more ways to save if you’re buying a new energy-efficient appliance. “You may qualify for a rebate which can help offset the total cost of the purchase.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Financial Expert: Buy These 5 Things During Presidents Day Weekend