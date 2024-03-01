I’m a Financial Expert: Never Buy the Cheapest Version of These 6 Things

YKvision / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Being frugal can come in handy when you are living on a strict budget, but in some cases, skimping on a product or service can end up costing you more in the end. Andrea Woroch, a consumer and money-saving expert, said there are a few things that are always worth spending a little more on.

Here are the things Woroch said you should never buy the cheapest version of.

Wardrobe Staples

“A black coat or a black pair of boots are among the wardrobe staples that are worth splurging on to get high-quality fabric, style and comfort that will last several years,” said Woroch, who shares her advice on AndreaWoroch.com.

“These classic styles transition between seasons and won’t go out of style with each passing trend,” she continued. “Spending more will ensure these items last and you won’t have to replace them as much, offering a better cost per wear than a cheaper version. To save, shop at the end of the season.”

Mattresses

“Getting a good night’s sleep is very contingent on the quality of your mattress,” Woroch said. “Considering getting quality sleep is linked to better mental clarity, reduced stress and overall better health, it’s worth investing in a quality mattress.”

Because a mattress can be a major investment, make sure you do your research to find the one that best fits your needs.

“When shopping, don’t fall for the hype of a trendy new style,” Woroch said. “Test out different mattresses to find the one that offers the most comfort and try different sleeping positions.”

While you shouldn’t opt for the cheapest version, you should still look for opportunities to score great deals on a quality mattress.

“You can find deals on quality mattresses during popular holiday sales events like President’s Day weekend, Memorial Day and Labor Day,” Woroch said. “These holiday weekends often welcome big sales on mattresses from top brands and retailers like Mattress Firm.”

Pet Food

“Your dog’s diet greatly impacts their overall health, so this is one area you don’t want to skimp on,” Woroch said. “Spend more on high-quality food that lists a source of protein as the first ingredient to avoid cheap fillers.”

Since this is a recurring expense, you should look for ways to save.

“Save on healthy pet food by purchasing in bulk and setting up auto-delivery through online sites like Chewy.com that offer discounts on subsequent repeat orders,” Woroch said. “You can also get cash back on select high-end pet food brands through a rewards app like Fetch.com.”

(Some) Produce

“When it comes to the ‘dirty dozen’ such as apples, strawberries, grapes and spinach, it’s best to splurge on organic to avoid toxic pesticides,” Woroch said. “Grabbing a bag of frozen organic berries or veggies ensures you have healthy options for a smoothie, stir fry or omelet without worrying about them going bad and wasting money.”

However, you don’t always need to splurge for the organic option.

“On the flip side, avoid organic and save when it comes to produce listed as part of the ‘clean fifteen,’ which have tough inedible peels that pesticides won’t affect,” Woroch said.

Couches and Sofas

“A cheap couch will sag and become uncomfortable more quickly,” Woroch said. “It’s best to spend more on a quality couch that will last longer to save in the long run.”

Experiences

“Spend more on experiences over things,” Woroch said. “You’ll remember that activity, experience and trip for the rest of your life, while things will lose their luster quickly and end up in a donation box eventually.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I'm a Financial Expert: Never Buy the Cheapest Version of These 6 Things