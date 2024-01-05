I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 4 AI Tools I Recommend to My Wealthy Clients

GaudiLab / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Artificial intelligence can be an invaluable financial planning tool. AI can be used to plan a budget, automate investments and even provide financial advice. But with a wide array of AI tools available, it can be hard to know which are actually useful, and which may end up causing more harm than good.

GOBankingRates spoke with Megan Slatter, wealth advisor at Crewe Advisors, about the AI tools she personally recommends to her clients.

Charles Schwab and Fidelity’s Investment Insights

“Revolutionizing finance with AI, major banks and investment firms like Charles Schwab and Fidelity are pioneering in providing AI-enhanced investment insights,” Slatter said.

Slatter also recommends Crew, a financial technology company that provides a number of different products and services. These include family-friendly financial planning and budgeting tools, as well as a high-yield savings account and an interest-earning checking account.

Self

Self is a fintech company that helps people build credit.

“Fintech newcomers like Crew and Self Financial are trailblazing, making finance management and credit building accessible to all — a stride towards inclusive finance with AI,” Slatter said.

Mint

Mint allows you to easily track your spending and saving across your various financial accounts.

“Platforms like Mint are revolutionizing personal budgeting, empowering users with AI-driven financial mastery,” Slatter said.

Other AI Tools

“Credit card companies are also joining this revolution, enhancing security and spending intelligence, summed up as spending smarter and staying secure with AI,” Slatter said. “This AI integration in finance isn’t just a shift; it’s a leap into a future where managing finances is more intelligent, personalized and inclusive, truly making AI a transformative force in the financial landscape.”

