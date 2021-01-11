U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,817.19
    -7.49 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,092.25
    -5.72 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,136.41
    -65.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,093.76
    +2.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.31
    +0.07 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.00
    +14.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.61 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2174
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1360
    +0.0310 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3530
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.1000
    +0.1510 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,714.61
    -2,622.32 (-7.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.46
    -62.45 (-9.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,798.48
    -74.78 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.03
    +648.93 (+2.36%)
     

I’m a free speech champion. I don’t even know what that means anymore

Danny Crichton
·7 min read
A man tears pages from a book in black and white.
A man tears pages from a book in black and white.

The president of the United States is supposedly the most powerful man in the world. He also can’t post to Twitter. Or Facebook. Or a bunch of other social networks as we discovered over the course of the past week (He still has access to the nuclear launch codes though, so that’s an interesting dynamic to chew on).

The bans last week were exceptional — but so is Trump. There may not be another president this century who pushes the line of public discourse quite like the current occupant of the White House (at least, one can only hope). If the whole Trump crisis was truly exceptional though, it could simply be ignored. Rules, even rules around free speech, have always had exceptions to handle exceptional circumstances. The president provokes a violent protest, he gets banned. A unique moment in American executive leadership, for sure. Yet, apart from the actor, it’s hardly an unusual response from the tech industry or any publisher where violent threats have been banned for decades under Supreme Court precedent.

Why then aren’t we ignoring it? I think we can all feel that something greater is underfoot. The entire information architecture of our world has changed, and that has completely upended the structure of rules around free speech that have governed America in the modern era.

Freedom of speech is deeply entwined with human progressivism, with science and rationality and positivism. The purpose of a marketplace of ideas is for arguments to be in dialogue with each other, to have their own facts and deductions checked, and for bad ideas to be washed out by better, more proven ones. Contentious at times yes, but a positive contention, one that ultimately is meant to elucidate more than provoke.

I’m a free speech “absolutist” because I believe in that human progress, and I believe that the concept of a marketplace of ideas is the best mechanism historically we have ever built as a species for exploring our world and introspecting ourselves. Yet, I also can’t witness the events that transpired last week and just pretend that our information commons is working well.

I get it — that seems contradictory. I understand the argument that I’m supporting free speech but not really supporting it. Yet, there is a reasonable pause to be taken in this moment to ask some deeper, more foundational questions, for something is wrong with the system. I’m struggling with the same context that the ACLU in its official statement is struggling with:

It’s a milquetoast response, a “we condemn but we are also concerned” sort of lukewarm mélange. It’s also a reasonable response to a rapidly changing environment around speech. In the same vein, I’m a staunch defender of the marketplace of ideas, well, a marketplace of ideas, one that unfortunately no longer exists today. Just think about everything that isn’t working:

  • There’s too much information, and it’s impossible for any reasonable human to process it all

  • Much of that flood is garbage and outright fraud, or worse, brilliant pieces of psychological propaganda designed to distract and undermine the very information system it is distributed on

  • We’ve never allowed so many people to gain access to the public square to distribute their missives, drivel and invective with such limited constraints

  • Few ideas are in dialogue anymore. Collegiality is mostly dead, as is constructivist thought. There is no marketplace anymore since the “stores” are no longer in the same public squares but in each of our own individual feeds

  • Coercive incentives from a handful of dominant, monopoly platforms drive wildly damaging communication practices, encouraging the proverbial “clickbait” over any form of careful discussion or debate

  • The vast majority of people seem to love this, given the extremely high user engagement numbers seen on tech platforms

We’ve known this event was coming for decades. Alvin Toffler’s Future Shock, about the inability of humans to process the complexity of the modern, industrialized world, came out in 1970. Cyberpunk literature and sci-fi more generally in the 1980s and 1990s has extensively grappled with this coming onslaught. As the internet expanded rapidly, books like Nicholas Carr’s The Shallows interrogated how the internet prevents us from thinking deeply. It was published a decade ago. Today, in your local bookstore (assuming you still have one and can actually still read texts longer than 1,000 words), you can find a whole wing analyzing the future of media and communications and what the internet is cognitively doing to us.

My absolute belief in “free speech” was predicated on some pretty clear assumptions about how free speech was supposed to work in the United States. Those assumptions, unfortunately, no longer apply.

We can no longer assume that there is a proverbial public square where citizens debate, perhaps even angrily, the issues that confront them. We can no longer assume that information dreck gets filtered by editors, or by publishers, or by readers themselves. We can no longer assume that the people who reach us with their messages are somewhat vetted, and speaking from truth or facts.

We can no longer assume that any part of the marketplace is frankly working at all.

That’s what makes this era so challenging for those of us who rely every day on the right to free speech in our work and in our lives. Without those underlying assumptions, the right to free speech isn’t the bastion of human progressivism and rationality that we expect it to be. Our information commons won’t ensure that the best and highest-quality ideas are going to rise to the top and propel our collective discussion.

I truly believe in free speech in its extensive, American sense. So do many friends who are similarly concerned for the perilous state of our marketplace of ideas. Yet, we all need to confront the reality that is before us: the system is really, truly broken and just screaming “Free Speech!” is not going to change that.

The way forward is to pivot the conversation around free speech to a broader question about how we improve the information architecture of our world. How do we ensure that creators and the people who generate ideas and analyze them can do so with the right economics? That means empowering writers and filmmakers and novelists and researchers and everyone else to be able to do quality work, over perhaps extended periods of time, without having to upload a new photo or insight every ten minutes to stay “top of mind” lest their income tumbles.

How can we align incentives at every layer of our communications to ensure that facts and “truth” will eventually win the day in the asymptote, if not always right away? How do you ensure that the power that comes with mass distribution of information is held by those who embody at least some notion of a public duty to accuracy and reasonableness?

Most importantly, how do we improve the ability of every reader and viewer to process the information they see, and through their independent actions drive the discussion toward rationality? No marketplace can survive without smart and diligent customers, and the market for information is no exception. If people demand lies, the world is going to supply it to them, and in spades as we have already seen.

Tech can’t solve this alone, but it absolutely can and is obligated to be part of the solution. Platform alternatives with the right incentives in place can completely change the way humanity understands our world and what is happening. That’s an extremely important and intellectually interesting problem that should be enticing to any ambitious engineer and founder to tackle.

I’ll always defend free speech, but I can’t defend the system in the state that we see it today. The only defense then is to work to rebuild this system, to buttress the components that are continuing to work and to repair or replace the ones that aren’t. I don’t believe the descent into rational hell has to be paved by misinformation. We all have the tools and power to make this system what it needs to be — what it should be.

The deplatforming of President Trump

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk tweet sends this stock up 1,500% in 24 hours — may be a sign of market bubble

    Has the stock market lost its mind? Maybe, suggests this strategist after seeing insane action in one stock following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Bitcoin Plummets as Miners Sell Inventory, Spot Markets Panic

    Bitcoin fell sharply early on Monday, having failed to establish a foothold above $40,000 over the weekend.

  • Forget About Salesforce, Analyst Says. Buy These 5 Cloud Stocks Instead.

    (CRM) was a cloud software pioneer. Cloud computing had a huge year in 2020, and the trend should continue in 2021, as businesses shift more of their computing resources out of proprietary data centers to public clouds operated by (MSFT) (ticker:MSFT), (GOOGL) (GOOGL), and others. Salesforce (CRM), alas, might not be the best way to play it.

  • NIO stock hits record highs after unveiling new Sedan, powerful battery pack

    NIO (NIO) opened at a record high this morning after big reveals during the electric vehicle maker’s investor day over the weekend.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks with Over 9% Dividend Yield

    Markets ended 2020 on a high note, and have started 2021 on a bullish trajectory. All three major indexes have recently surged to all-time highs as investors seemingly looked beyond the pandemic and hoped for signs of a rapid recovery. Veteran strategist Edward Yardeni sees the economic recovery bringing its own slowdown with it. As the COVID vaccination program allows for further economic opening, with more people getting back to work, Yardeni predicts a wave of pent-up demand, increasing wages, and rising prices – in short, a recipe for inflation. “In the second half of the year we may be on the lookout for some consumer price inflation which would not be good for overvalued assets,” Yardeni noted.The warning sign to look for is higher yields in the Treasury bond market. If the Fed eases up on the low-rate policy, Yardeni sees Treasuries reflecting the change first.A situation like this is tailor-made for defensive stock plays – and that will naturally bring investors to look at high-yield dividend stocks. Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve found three stocks featuring a hat trick of positive signs: A Strong Buy rating, dividend yields starting at 9% or better – and a recent analyst review pointing toward double-digit upside.CTO Realty Growth (CTO)We'll start with CTO Realty Growth, a Florida-based real estate company that, last year, made an exciting decision for dividend investors: the company announced that it would change its tax status to that of a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the tax year ending December 31, 2020. REITs have long been known for their high dividend yields, a product of tax code requirements that these companies return a high percentage of their profits directly to shareholders. Dividends are usual route of that return.For background, CTO holds a varied portfolio of real estate investments. The holdings include 27 income properties in 11 states, totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, along with 18 leasable billboards in Florida. The income properties are mainly shopping centers and retail outlets. During the third quarter, the most recent reported, CTO sold off some 3,300 acres of undeveloped land for $46 million, acquired two income properties for $47.9 million, and collected ~93% of contractual base rents due. The company also authorized a one-time special distribution, in connection with its shift to REIT status; its purpose was to put the company in compliance with income return regulation during tax year 2020. The one-time distribution was made in cash and stock, and totaled $11.83 per share.The regular dividend paid in Q3 was 40 cents per common share. That was increased in Q4 to $1, a jump of 150%; again, this was done to put the company in compliance with REIT-status requirements. At the current dividend rate, the yield is 9.5%, far higher than the average among financial sector peer companies.Analyst Craig Kucera, of B. Riley, believes that CTO has plenty of options going forward to expand its portfolio through acquisition: “CTO hit the high end of anticipated disposition guidance at $33M in 4Q20, bringing YTD dispositions to nearly $85M, with the largest disposition affiliated with the exercise of a tenant's option to purchase a building from CTO in Aspen, CO. Post these dispositions, we estimate >$30M in cash and restricted cash for additional acquisitions, and we expect CTO to be active again in 1H21.”To this end, Kucera rates CTO a Buy along with a $67 price target. At current levels, his target implies a 60% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here)Overall, CTO has 3 reviews on record from Wall Street’s analysts, and they all agree that this stock is a Buy, making the analyst consensus of Strong Buy unanimous. The shares are priced at $41.85, and their average price target of $59.33 suggests room for ~42% growth in the year ahead. (See CTO stock analysis on TipRanks)Holly Energy Partners (HEP)The energy sector, with its high cash flows, is also known for its high-paying dividend stocks. Holly Energy Partners is a midstream transportation player in sector, providing pipeline, terminal, and storage services for producers of crude oil and petroleum distillate products. Holly bases most of its operations in the Colorado-Utah and New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma regions. In 2019, the last full year for which numbers are available, the company saw $533 million in total revenues.The company’s revenues in 2020 slipped in the first and second quarters, but rebounded in Q3, coming in at $127.7 million. Holly reported at distributable cash flow – from which dividends are paid – of $76.9 million, up more than $8 million year-over-year. This supported a 35-cent dividend payment per regular share, or $1.40 annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields a strong 10%.Noting the dividend, Well Fargo analyst Michael Blum wrote, “Our model suggests the distribution is sustainable at this level as [lost revenue] is offset by inflation escalators in HEP's pipeline contracts and contributions from the Cushing Connect JV project. About 80% of HEP's distribution is tax-deferred.”Blum gives HEP a $20 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Blum’s track record, click here)"Our rating primarily reflects the partnership's steady, fee-based cash flows, robust yield and conservative balance sheet,” Blum added.For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Blum’s assessment on HEP, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is supported by 6 reviews, split 5 to 1 Buys versus Hold. The average price target, at $18.67, suggests that the stock has room to grow ~29% this year. (See HEP stock analysis on TipRanks)DHT Holdings (DHT)Midstreaming is only one part of the global oil industry’s transport network. Tankers are another, moving crude oil, petroleum products, and liquified natural gas around the world, in bulk. Bermuda-based DHT operates a fleet of 27 crude oil tankers, all rated VLCC (very large crude carrier). These vessels are 100% owned by the company, and range in tonnage from 298K to 320K. VLCCs are the workhorses of the global oil tanker network.After four quarters of sequential revenue gains, even through the ‘corona half’ of 1H20, DHT posted a sequential drop in revenues from 2Q20 to 3Q20. The top line that quarter fell from $245 million to $142 million. It’s important to note, however, that the 3Q revenue result was still up 36.5% year-over-year. EPS, at 32 cents, was a dramatic yoy turnaround from the 6-cent loss posted in 3Q19.DHT has a history of adjusting its dividend, when needed, to keep it in line with earnings. The company did that in Q3, and the 20-cent per regular share payment was the first dividend cut in 5 quarters. The general policy is a positive for dividend investors, however, as the company has not missed a dividend payment in 43 consecutive quarters – an admirable record. At 80 cents per share annualized, the dividend yields an impressive 14%.Kepler analyst Petter Haugen covers DHT, and he sees potential for increased returns in the company’s contract schedule. Haugen noted, “With 8 out of 16 vessels ending their TC contracts by end Q1 2021, we believe DHT is well positioned for when we expect freight rates to appreciate in H2 2021E.”Getting into more details, Haugen adds, “[The] main underlying drivers are still intact: fleet growth will be low (1% on average over 2020- 23E) and the US will still end up being a net seaborne exporter of crude oil, making further export growth from the US drive tanker demand. We expect spot rates to improve again during 2021E, shortly after oil demand has normalised. We expect average VLCC rates of USD41,000/day in 2022E and USD55,000/day in 2023E.”In line with his comments, Haugen rates DHT a Buy. His $7.40 target price suggests that this stock can grow 34% in the months ahead. (To watch Haugen’s track record, click here)The rest of the Street is getting onboard. 3 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In addition, the $6.13 average price target puts the potential upside at ~11%. (See DHT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ‘Prepare to lose all your money’ — regulator’s blunt warning on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

    The U.K.'s financial regulator on Monday issued a very blunt warning about the rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • Amazon, Walmart Tell Consumers to Skip Returns of Unwanted Items

    Amazon and Walmart have found that for some goods, it is often cheaper to refund the purchase price and let customers keep the products.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Boom In 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken a much bigger piece of the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • I have nearly $600,000 in student debt after getting four college degrees. Can I still buy a home?

    The coronavirus pandemic has complicated the process mortgage lenders use to underwrite home loans for people with student debt.

  • Rising Treasury Yields Flash a Warning Sign

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- U.S. government bond yields have registered some notable moves in the first few days of 2021. Should they continue on their current pace, they risk causing headaches for both policy makers and stock investors because of their underlying drivers.In less than two weeks, the Treasury yield curve has experienced a significant increase in yields in longer-dated bonds, or what is known in financial markets as a “bear steepening.” The yields on 10- and 30-year bonds have risen 20 basis points and 22 basis points, respectively, during this period. The spreads between those maturities and the two-year Treasury bill, on which Federal Reserve policy has a significant influence, have widened significantly — from 80 basis points to 98 basis points for the 10-year and from 152 basis points to 174 basis points for the 30-year.These moves come when Fed policy has continuously sought to repress yields substantially and keep them in a tight trading band. Should the moves continue, they would also challenge some of the strong drivers of funds into equities and other risk assets by reducing their relative attractiveness and by weakening the buy signals issued by models incorporating the discounting of future cash flows. Moreover, their persistence would be concerning for the economic outlook because of their underlying drivers and the potential impact on sectors sensitive to interest rates such as housing.What are those drivers? The recent moves in the U.S. yield curve do not reflect any change, actual or forward looking, in the Fed’s extremely accommodative monetary policy stance. Indeed, the minutes of December’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, released last week, reiterated that the central bank has no intention of tapering its stimulus any time soon, and when it does, the process will be extremely gradual.Some of the other potential contributors to higher yields, such as increased government default risk or more favorable growth prospects, are also unlikely to be in play. If anything, the Fed’s willingness to expand its balance sheet without limit reinforces the notion that there is a steady and reliable noncommercial buyer of government bonds. Meanwhile, growth prospects have deteriorated in the shadow of the recent spike in infections, hospitalization and deaths related to Covid-19. Already, the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday reported a loss of 140,000 jobs in December.The Democratic sweep of the two Georgia Senate runoff elections last week has increased the prospect of higher government budget deficits and much more debt financing. But with the Fed not only committed to maintaining its large-scale asset purchases but also open to increasing it and shifting more of the purchases to longer-dated securities, such a prospect should not have an immediate significant impact on yields.The most likely drivers, then, are expectations for higher inflation and more hesitancy on the part of Treasury buyers. The former is supported by moves in inflation break-evens and other inflation-sensitive market segments. The latter is consistent with the considerable market chatter about how government bonds, being so highly repressed by the Fed and facing an asymmetrical outlook for yield moves, are no longer ideal for mitigating risk.An intensification of the recent moves in yield curves in the weeks ahead would be concerning for both policy makers and risk takers in markets. While the Fed is hoping for higher inflation, it wouldn’t  want this to materialize through “stagflation” — that is, even more disappointing growth and higher inflation. The Fed has few tools, if any, to guide the economy out of such an operating environment. This, as well as the hit on corporate earnings from the lack of economic growth, would exacerbate what is already an extremely large disconnect between financial valuations and fundamentals.The most dominant market view at the moment, and it is quasi universal, is that stocks and other risk assets will continue to rise because of the abundant liquidity injections coming from central banks and the allocation of more private funds. After all, central banks show no inclination of moderating their huge stimulus. And investors remain strongly conditioned by a powerful mix that has served them extremely well so far: TINA (there is no alternative to stocks) fueling BTD (buy the dip) behavior in response to even the smallest market selloffs, especially given FOMO (the fear of missing out on the recurrence of impressive market rallies).As valid as these considerations are at this moment of time, they also warrant a close monitoring of the yield curve for U.S. government bonds. A significant continuation of recent trends would challenge the Fed, investors and the economy.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Mohamed A. El-Erian is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge; chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, the parent company of Pimco where he served as CEO and co-CIO; and chair of Gramercy Fund Management. His books include "The Only Game in Town" and "When Markets Collide."For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV Stocks: Lordstown Hits Orders Milestone, Faraday In Talks To Go Public

    Lordstown reported more than 100,000 commercial preorders for its Endurance EV pickup while Faraday plans to go public via SPAC. Lordstown stock jumped.

  • 'The market is paying Tesla to take capital': Credit Suisse analyst

    Tesla shares broke their 11-day winning streak on Monday as the overall markets opened lower, and despite a couple of Wall Street price target increases on the stock.

  • Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

    Exxon’s mega oil finds in Guyana may just be the start of a long string of hydrocarbon discoveries in the Guyana, Suriname basin

  • Will Ford Stock Reach $20 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 1,000 investors on whether shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will reach $20 by 2022.Ford Stock Forecast Ford designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electric vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe.Ford's mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development and vehicle integration, autonomous vehicle research and engineering, and autonomous vehicle transportation-as-a-service network development services.Ford's stock trades around $9 at time of publishing, off the 52-week low of $3.96.Sentiment was extremely tight for this week's study. A majority of investors, 52% to be exact, said Ford would not reach $20 per share by the end of 2022.Traders and investors who participated in our study reiterated that the overall U.S automobile industry is struggling as it attempts to adapt to rapid technological trends and the ongoing pandemic.Car manufacturing must be positioned in the electric vehicle market these days. Ford is working on a plan for its exposure to the electric car market. A more clear vision will definitely boost trust in the stock's future.The growing demand for EVs isn't surprising. Thanks to the rise in popularity of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) and as EVs come more into the mainstream, people are seeing many benefits of owning an EV including cost savings during ownership and much lower maintenance needs.See also: How To Buy Ford Stock.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Ford Or GM Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Plunge Deepens Beyond 20%, Shaking Faith in Crypto Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- A steep selloff in Bitcoin is fueling concern that the cryptocurrency bubble may be about to burst.Bitcoin slid as much as 26% over Sunday and Monday in the biggest two-day slide since March. After recovering some of the losses during the European session, the digital asset has turned lower again to drop more than 20% during New York trading hours. Bitcoin has wiped out about $185 billion in value since Friday, more than the market capitalization of 90% of individual companies in the S&P 500.“It’s to be determined whether this is the start of a larger correction, but we have now seen this parabola break so it might just be,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of business development with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore.Bitcoin has more than quadrupled in the past year, evoking memories of the 2017 mania that first made cryptocurrencies a household name before prices collapsed just as quickly. Prices almost reached $42,000 on Jan. 8 with retail traders and Wall Street investors clamoring for a piece of the action.“It was a parabolic move,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “What happens with all parabolic moves? You see severe corrections.”While Maley sees Bitcoin moving much higher over the long term, it will still experience severe corrections along the way, he said.“It will still have big declines of anywhere from 30-60%,” he said. “And it’s going to happen more than once.”Bitcoin slid 14% to around $32,900 as of 12:51 p.m. in New York. Other coins including Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Litecoin fell even more.“Time to take some money off the table,” Scott Minerd, chief investment officer with Guggenheim Investments, said in a tweet from his verified Twitter account. “Bitcoin’s parabolic rise is unsustainable in the near term.” In late December, Minerd predicted Bitcoin could eventually reach $400,000.True believers in Bitcoin argue the rally this time is different from past boom-bust cycles because the asset has matured with the entry of institutional investors and is increasingly seen as a legitimate hedge against dollar weakness and inflation risk. Others worry that the rally is untethered from reason and fueled by vast swathes of fiscal and monetary stimulus, with Bitcoin unlikely to ever serve as a viable currency alternative.With so many investors wanting to get rich on Bitcoin, the asset is drawing the attention of regulators. On Monday, the U.K.’s financial watchdog issued a stark warning for consumers looking to profit from crypto: be ready to lose everything.“Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them, generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money,” the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement. The FCA’s concerns include price volatility, the complexity of products offered and the lack of consumer protection regulation around many of the products.Read: Does Bitcoin Boom Mean ‘Better Gold’ or Bigger Bubble? QuickTake(Updates with market capitalization lost in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Big Short’ investor says his big Tesla short is getting ‘bigger and bigger’

    Tesla short sellers, caught on the wrong end of a $38 billion hit in 2020, suffered "the largest yearly mark-to-market loss" Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners has ever seen. One of those under water on that trade: Michael Burry of "The Big Short."

  • Nio Races Higher After Unveiling Luxury Electric Car, Long-Range Battery

    Nio unveiled a luxury electric car as well as other key battery and autonomous driving technologies at its annual event Saturday.

  • Tesla, Nio shares get price-target hikes

    Tesla Inc. stock breaks an 11-session winning run, Nio ADRs zoom to record as Wall Street upgrades its price target on the companies' shares.

  • Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Decade?

    The last great onshore oil discovery could be just weeks away, but the supermajors all missed the opportunity hiding right in front of them

  • Day Traders Lighting Up Reddit Spur Rally in Tiny Health Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- TransEnterix Inc. almost doubled, climbing as much as 97% on Monday, as day traders drove heady gains in a handful of health-care stocks.The stock has surged about 180% since the start of the new year. Today’s trading volume was more than 13 times normal. The penny stock garnered a mention in several Reddit forums over the past few days, with one user comparing it with the roughly $95 billion market-cap leader in surgical robotics, Intuitive Surgical Inc.TransEnterix markets the Senhance surgical system, cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017. According to the device-maker in an update last week, 10 of the systems were installed in 2020. The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it ended 2020 with $17.5 million in cash and equivalents, enough to keep the company afloat into the third quarter.Such outsized moves in small-caps are becoming par for the course these days. Also surging at the open on the back of mentions in Reddit forums was Zomedica Corp., a company that develops medicines for pets. The stock jumped as much as 98% on Monday and is up almost four-fold from the start or the year. Signal Advance Inc., another medical device-maker, soared as much 885% to a record high Monday after investors confused its ticker with another company mentioned in a tweet by Elon Musk. The stock pared gains, though was still up about 300% by midmorning. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.