I’m a Frugal Living Expert: Here are My Top Budgeting Tips To Save the Most Money

A recent Wells Fargo study found that 67% of Americans were spending less money because of concerns about the economy. While cutting back can leave more cash for emergencies and financial goals, it may also seem like a lot of sacrifice, and you might not know where to start making changes.

YouTuber Kate Kaden is known for her Frugal Fridays series — a series that covers simple tips for saving money on everyday expenses. In one video, she explained five things she does when she’s on a tight budget.

1. Make Coffee at Home

Kaden talked about how she starts her day making coffee at home. Along with saving her money versus heading to the coffee shop, this frugal practice lets her save time and enjoy privacy.

She gave an example of how someone might spend $10 at the coffee shop and be tempted by extras. In that case, making coffee at home could add up to around $300 in monthly savings, minus the costs for supplies.

2. Check Account Balances Daily

Acknowledging that reading account statements isn’t exciting, Kaden chooses to go through them as she drinks her morning coffee. This habit is useful for keeping an eye on your spending, determining where to make cuts and spotting suspicious charges to report.

Kaden also mentioned that she prefers using cards for purchases since there’s a paper trail. Regarding accountability and spending, she said, “I feel like I’m in the large minority in the thinking that it hurts more when I swipe than when I use cash.”

3. Bring Food From Home

Kaden explained that she takes food from home to work to avoid eating out for lunch. Since restaurant prices are usually more expensive than grocery prices, the savings will add up throughout the week.

She suggested planning ahead so you buy all the groceries needed for your meals. Plus, don’t forget to account for snacks so you can resist spending cash at the vending machine at work.

4. Drink Water at Work

In addition to bringing your lunch and snacks to work, you can save significantly if you stick to water throughout the day. Kaden discussed bringing a bottle she could conveniently refill with free water in the office. She also highlighted how water is a healthy choice.

If you’re willing, you can apply this tip outside work for extra savings. Kaden said, “Try to get the family onboard perhaps with drinking a little bit more water on the regular so that you don’t have to spend on other drinks because those really add up.”

5. Don’t Go Out for Dinner

While taking your family out for dinner can feel nice, it’s not ideal if you’re on a tight budget. In addition to paying high menu prices, you have to add in tips.

Kaden recommended cooking meals at home instead. You can research online to find interesting recipes and even learn to make copycat versions of your favorite restaurant foods.

