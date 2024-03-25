I’m a Frugal Shopper: 5 Common Thrift Store Finds I’ll Never Buy

lechatnoir / iStock.com

If you love thrifting, you’re not alone. One person’s discards can easily serve as another’s treasures, but all items aren’t ideal to buy secondhand.

When buying at a thrift store, you likely won’t know the item’s backstory. Most of the time, this doesn’t matter, but in some cases, it can be problematic.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t shop secondhand. Items like clothing — excluding undergarments — accessories and artwork can be treasured finds at seriously discounted prices.

In fact, 16%-18% of U.S. consumers shop at thrift stores each year, according to Capital One shopping. Big business, secondhand stores amass $2.04 billion in monthly sales globally.

Secondhand shopping is so popular in the U.S. that there’s a holiday for it. National Thrift Store Day falls annually on Aug. 17.

More than just a way to save, buying secondhand is good for the planet. Purchasing and wearing secondhand clothing — instead of buying new — reduces carbon emissions by an average of 25%, according to thredUP.

Whether you’re currently a regular at thrift shops or are planning to start shopping secondhand more regularly, it’s important to know what types of items to avoid. This can help you avoid wasting money in a situation where you’re hoping to save, as well as avoiding a potential health or safety risk.

GOBankingRates spoke with Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at Truetrae.com, to find out what thrift store items she always passes on. Here are five product categories she said to steer clear of on your next secondhand shopping trip.

Mattresses and Upholstered Furniture

If you’re in the market for a new mattress or upholstered furniture — i.e., couches and chairs — Bodge advised against seeking these items out in a thrift store.

“Used furniture may harbor allergens and bed bugs, and there may be stains [and/or] damage from spills — or other accidents that aren’t readily apparent,” she said.

Instead, she said it’s best to buy these items new.

How To Save: “Wait for 3-day weekends, like Memorial Day or Labor Day when these items are typically on sale,” she said.

Cribs and Safety Items for Babies and Young Kids

“When buying these items secondhand, deep digging is required to see if they adhere to current safety standards or if there has been a recall,” Bodge said.

No matter how much you can save on these items, the amount is never enough to risk your child’s health and safety.

How To Save: “Add these items to your registry so they’ll be gifted,” she said. “Or, sign up for the emails from baby retailers so you’ll be aware of when they go on sale.”

Electronics and Lamps

“Unless you can repair electronics personally, say no to anything that needs an outlet to operate unless you can test the items before buying,” Bodge said. “Thrift stores may have outlets that you can use, so take advantage of that.”

She advised carefully checking cords and plugs for any damage.

“The cord could be frayed, which is a fire hazard,” she said. “Also, be wary of items that require batteries, unless you happen to have batteries with you and can test the item on the premises.”

If you can’t test electronics and lamps on the premises and don’t know how to repair them, she said it’s best to buy these items new.

How To Save: “You can find stylish lamps at big box stores, like Target and Walmart,” she said. “Or try off-price stores, like JCPenney or Kohl’s, which can also be a good resource for low-price electronics.”

Appliances

“There is no way to test these items at the thrift store, so purchasing them secondhand is risky,” Bodge said. “If the deal is incredible, you could take a chance on a small appliance, but I’d say definitely not with bulky appliances.”

She said appliances are another type of item best bought new, but that doesn’t mean you have to pay full price.

How To Save: “Wait until three-day weekend or sales events from your favorite brands,” she said. “For example, HP will be having a series of sale days this spring on HP.com, including during Earth Month, where you will be able to save significantly on their eco-friendly products, like printers and laptops.”

Pots and Pans

If you’re considering trying to save money by purchasing pots and pans at a thrift store, Bodge said that for the most part, this isn’t the best idea.

“Ceramic and cast iron might be ok, but anything with a non-stick surface is a no-go, as the surface may be marred, and therefore, unsafe to cook on,” she said.

She said it’s best to start fresh with brand-new pans.

How To Save: “Wait until big sale moments, like Amazon Prime Day or comparable sales from competitors,” she said. “Large department stores, like Macy’s and Bloomingdales have frequent sales on kitchenware as well.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Frugal Shopper: 5 Common Thrift Store Finds I’ll Never Buy