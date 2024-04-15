I’m a Frugal Shopper: 6 Food Items Even I’d Never Buy Cheap

Edwin Tan / iStock.com

Frugal shoppers are savvy with their money when it comes to most areas of life, including the groceries they buy. But just because they refrain from spending more than they need doesn’t mean they dismiss quality for an affordable price tag.

Even the most frugal shoppers refuse to buy certain food items. GOBankingRates asked David Bakke, frugal shopper at DollarSanity, and Todd Stearn, founder and CEO of The Money Manual, which food items they never buy cheap. Here’s what they said.

Discounted Meat

Frugal shoppers often look for discounts and deals when buying groceries. But when the quality is in question — as is sometimes the case with discounted beef, poultry or seafood — that’s when even the most budget-conscious think twice about adding something to their cart.

“I never buy any of those products when they are discounted and are near their expiration date. I’m too afraid of getting sick,” Bakke said. “While some of the pricing is tempting, I always check to see that I’m getting the freshest stuff.”

Heavily Processed Foods

“A lot of people buy unhealthy food items because they’re cheap and convenient to prepare. But taking the time to make healthier meals for you and your family is worthwhile,” said Stearn. “According to the CDC, the harmful effects of poor nutrition can include obesity, heart disease, stroke, type-2 diabetes and cancer, and being sick is expensive.”

That’s why it’s best to limit heavily processed foods whenever possible.

Stearn avoids processed breakfast foods like toaster pastries and cereal. “These items generally lack the nutrition found in whole foods or have it added in artificially and are often full of sugar, sodium, artificial flavors and colors, and unhealthy oils,” he said.

Other heavily processed foods that aren’t worth the lower price tag could include bread, microwavable meals, chips and other packaged snacks, and baked goods — such as those you’d find in your local grocery store’s bakery section.

Certain Produce

Adding a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables is a good way to get the essential nutrients you need. However, not all produce is worth the purchase, even if you’re trying to save money.

“Walmart superstores have really cheap produce, and so do some of my local farmer’s markets,” said Bakke. “I avoid that as well. Again, health is an issue, but I also want the freshest produce available. In my locale, I generally get my fruits and veggies at either Publix or Whole Foods.”

Buying fresh produce is also generally better if you don’t plan to use what you buy right away. When stored correctly, many fruits and vegetables can last several days or even longer before spoiling. You can also freeze the ones you plan to use later.

Plain White Bread

White bread tends to be among the cheapest options at the grocery store, but it’s also generally one of the least healthy ones.

“When you’re working with a tight food budget, you need to try to get the most nutrition you can out of everything you eat,” said Stearn. “It can be worth paying more for whole-grain products that offer more nutrition.”

You could also make homemade bread. Rye, oat and multigrain breads are generally better for a well-balanced diet — provided you’re eating other healthy foods as well.

Frozen Meals

Frozen meals are convenient, but they’re not always nutritionally balanced. The flavor is also sometimes lacking.

“I refuse to buy frozen foods no matter how cheap they are. Even with the better brands, the flavor just isn’t the same,” said Bakke. “I’d rather spend a few dollars more on fresh ingredients and put the recipe together myself. And when I use that strategy, I’m still paying less than if I ate the meal at a restaurant.”

“I wouldn’t necessarily say never on this one, especially if you can find healthier varieties,” Stearn added. “But most of these meals are highly processed and include unhealthy oils and preservatives, and much more sodium than most people should consume in a single meal.”

For Stearn, he also said he would never buy frozen chicken nuggets. “This is a go-to for a lot of busy parents, but most frozen chicken nuggets are filled with unhealthy oils, preservatives, sugar and sodium,” he said.

Soda

Soda is sometimes cheaper than bottled water, but that in no way makes it a good alternative.

“[It’s] not technically a food, but a cheap item that many people consume far too much of,” said Stearn. “It’s empty calories, and the sugar sets you up to seek out more sugar in your food choices.”

Instead of soda, go with an alternative like flavored water. It might be more expensive, but it’s generally better for you. Just be sure to check the ingredients to see what’s in the beverage first.

Optimizing Your Money When Buying Food

Whatever your budget might be, here are a few ways frugal shoppers get the most out of their money when shopping for food items — and how you can too:

Check out the current sales on nutritious foods that are already on your list.

Meal plan ahead of time and get only what you need from that list.

Check your pantry cupboards, drawers, and refrigerator to see what you already have and make meals that use those ingredients.

Cook several meals at once to prepare for the week ahead and limit the number of times you need to run to the store.

Always check the ingredients, especially on frozen or processed foods, to ensure you’re getting something that meets your nutritional needs.

Lean toward unprocessed and whole foods.

Steer clear of foods with a lot of additives, preservatives, or added sugars.

Buy in bulk only that which you’ll use.

Freeze any leftovers rather than let them spoil in the fridge or throw them away.

