I’m a Frugal Shopper: 6 Items You’ll Always Find in My Freezer

boblin / Getty Images

Having a well-stocked freezer is the secret weapon of frugal grocery shoppers everywhere. Freezing food is one of the best ways to save money on groceries and reduce food waste. If you stock up on bulk buys when prices are low and freeze them for later use, it can transform the way you cook and shop.

Discover: 10 Best New Items Coming to Costco This Winter

See: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Fill your freezer with the following staples to save yourself time, money and trips to the store.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Frozen Lasagna

For an easy, filling family meal, keep frozen lasagna on hand. Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, recommends the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna.

“Costco has this frozen meal in a 2-pack and I always make sure to have it on hand for easy dinners,” she said. “Each pan weighs 3 lbs., so even if you don’t bulk it up with something on the side like bread and salad, it’s still plenty for two people to have multiple meals from. The whole package is around $18.57 via Instacart, but in-store you can expect to pay a little less.”

Keeping a lasagna in the freezer makes it simple to assemble a hearty Italian meal. Just bake while preparing a salad and bread, and dinner is served. Getting multiple portions from one pan makes frozen lasagna a budget- and time-saving staple.

“The best thing about this is that it’s so hands-off — you can even cook it in the microwave if you want, but I prefer the oven method to get crispy edges towards the end of the baking process. Either way, it’s very much a hands-off meal for a good chunk of time, remove the film, bake a little longer, and then it’s ready to go. It’s satisfying and filling and while there’s also a beef-only lasagna available, I prefer the flavor and texture of the one with the Italian sausage,” Ramhold added.

Story continues

Check Out: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Every Penny

Bread

Bread is a freezer staple as it stays fresh longer when frozen. If you slice the loaf before freezing, it allows you to take out only what you need and toast or thaw it.

“Bread that you bake on your own or buy in large quantities at stores like Walmart and Aldi is always cheap,” said Sophia Phillips, the lifestyle expert at CouponBirds. “At Aldi, a 20-oz loaf only costs you $1.45. But you may not consume it all at once due to its size.”

Phillips recommended freezing bread in advance so that you can pull out and toast exactly what you need. Having bread in the freezer means there’s always a base for sandwiches or toast on busy mornings.

Ice Cream Sandwiches

For a cool, creamy treat, keep ice cream sandwiches stocked in the freezer.

“These are a treat from Trader Joe’s and I always grab a box on my shopping trips,” Ramhold said. “You’ll get four ice cream sandwiches to a box for $4.99, which works out to $1.25 per treat. I don’t eat these every day, so they can last several months in my freezer, but they’re always delicious — the cookies are perfectly soft, the ice cream is smooth, and the size is perfect for an after-meal treat without making you feel like you’re going to pop.”

The individual packaging of these desserts makes them perfect for grabbing one at a time.

Frozen Vegetables

With frozen produce, adding more vegetables to your diet is easy.

“What’s more, it is cheaper and more convenient because you don’t need to head to the grocery store frequently,” Phillips said. “For example, it just costs $2.74 to buy 32 oz of frozen broccoli ($0.086/oz) at Walmart. But the fresh broccoli crowns are priced at $1.67/lb ($0.104/oz), which is 21% higher. Other vegetables that can be frozen are green beans, corn, carrots, etc.”

Keeping a stash in the freezer makes it easy to throw them into soups, sides and other dishes as needed.

Salted Butter

Salted butter is a must for baking and cooking. Costco’s butter is a great value, according to Ramhold.

“I do a lot of baking throughout the year so I always make sure to keep Kirkland Signature salted sweet cream butter in the freezer, especially around the holidays,” Ramhold said. “It comes in 4 lb. packages for around $15.29 via Instacart at my club, and each pound is split into 4 sticks so it’s perfect for pulling out a stick or two to use for cookies, brownies, or whatever baking project I feel like tackling at the time. With Costco’s package, it works out to about $3.82 per pound, whereas other grocery stores seem to charge $4.65 or more for their own store-brand 1 lb. packages of butter, so Costco is a total win for me.”

Freezing butter allows you to take advantage of bulk pricing while keeping it fresh for months. Having salted butter ready in the freezer makes spontaneous baking easy and affordable.

Frozen Pizza

For a quick and tasty meal, keep frozen pizza on hand.

“Specifically, Costco’s Kirkland Signature cheese pizza, which comes in a box of 4 pizzas for roughly $13 (less if you shop in-store),” Ramhold said. “Sometimes you just want a frozen pizza, and these are great for keeping on hand for quick meals or snacks — one easily feeds both me and my husband — and personally I think the flavor is the best of any frozen pizza I’ve had. The pepperoni is also a great option, but it’s a bit more expensive than the cheese option. These pizzas don’t take up much room and they have cooking instructions on the plastic wrap of each pizza, so you don’t have to worry about storing a huge box in your freezer or keeping track of a picture of the instructions or anything like that.”

Frozen pizza from Costco gives you restaurant-quality flavor at a household-friendly price. Easy to store and prepare, having these on hand makes putting together a quick meal simple.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Frugal Shopper: 6 Items You’ll Always Find in My Freezer