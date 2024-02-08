I’m a Frugal Shopper: 7 Low-Cost Snacks I Swear By

bogdankosanovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Finding affordable snacks doesn’t have to be mission impossible. Even on a tight budget, you can still enjoy plenty of tasty and nutritious snack options to get you through the day. There’s no need to spend a lot to feel satisfied. It just takes some planning ahead to have good snacks on hand.

Here are a few of the best low-cost snack options endorsed by frugal grocery shoppers Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, and Sophia Phillips, lifestyle expert at CouponBirds.

Bananas

Bananas are one of the most budget-friendly fruits, providing ample nutrition at a low cost.

“This is a super affordable snack in general, so you can’t really go wrong shopping at any grocery, big-box, or even warehouse club store,” Ramhold said. “Shopping at Costco, 3 lbs. of bananas is less than $2 and I like keeping them on hand because they’re so versatile. They’re good to have alone or as part of a peanut butter sandwich or as base for smoothies when frozen (I skip the ice cubes completely). Bananas are a good source of fiber and potassium, so they’re one of those snacks that you don’t have to feel guilty about eating.”

Bananas can be enjoyed on their own as an affordable grab-and-go snack or used to add flavor and nutrition to recipes like smoothies, baked goods and more.

Peanuts

For an affordable, protein-packed snack, look no further than peanuts.

“Specifically my favorites are the Kirkland Signature Super Extra-Large Peanuts from Costco,” Ramhold said. “The tins are 2.5 lbs., so they last awhile, especially if you adhere to the suggested serving sizes. They might not be the healthiest nut to snack on, but given that these only have peanuts, peanut oil, and salt as ingredients, they’re not the worst. Online they’re $8.99 but in person they’re a bit cheaper. Either way, it’s a strong price for that many peanuts and they’re a decent snack that’s filling and largely guilt-free. Plus, they’re a great ingredient if you like to make your own trail mix, whether that includes dried fruit for a healthier take or chocolate chips and/or candy for a sweet and salty treat.”

Peanuts’ versatility also allows you to incorporate them into DIY trail mixes, granola, cookies and other recipes. Taking advantage of bulk pricing on peanuts is a great way to add nutritious protein to your snacks.

Trail Mix

For an energy-boosting snack on a budget, trail mix is a nutritious choice. The variety of ingredients provides protein, healthy fats and fiber to power you through the day. Phillips recommended the Great Value brand trail mix from Walmart for the best value.

“The price of the Great Value trail mix is $8.96 for 40 oz. ($0.224/oz.) at Walmart, which is 13% lower than Happy Belly trail mix ($0.257/oz.), Amazon’s store brand,” she said.

With its energizing blend of nuts, chocolate and fruit, trail mix makes a handy snack for home, work or on the go. It can also be sprinkled on top of yogurt or cereal for an extra nutritious and textured kick.

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

When a sweet treat is in order, Trader Joe’s mini chocolate chip cookies fit the bill while sparing the wallet.

“These are from Trader Joe’s and they’re 99 cents for a small 2 oz. bag,” Ramhold said. “It’s the perfect snacking size for a sweet treat, but the taste of these is so much better than some other packaged chocolate chip cookies I’ve had. These legit taste homemade with a nice crispy texture and really nice caramelized notes but without all the work that baking cookies usually takes and the bag is only 270 calories, so it’s a great way to treat yourself or cap off a long day without overindulging. I always make sure to pick up a few bags (at least) of these on every Trader Joe’s trip.”

These bite-sized cookies offer an affordable indulgence, and despite their miniature size, they deliver full-sized flavor with a homemade taste and texture. The crispy, delicious cookies will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Graham Crackers

If you’re looking for an affordable, wholesome snack, graham crackers certainly fit the bill. Phillips recommended buying Honey Maid brand graham crackers from Costco for the best value.

“You can buy Honey Maid graham crackers at Costco for the best deals, which is only $10.99 for 57.6 oz. ($0.19/oz.),” she said.

Graham crackers are not only budget-friendly, but their combination of grains and honey also provides ample fiber to keep you full with just a little sweetness.

Black Jewell Popcorn

For a customizable, budget-friendly snack, try Black Jewell popcorn kernels. You control the ingredients, avoiding unhealthy oils and chemicals used in bagged microwave popcorn. Though the kernels cost more upfront, they go a long way. Making your own popcorn is rewarding, tasty and inexpensive per serving.

“Black Jewell has different kinds, but these are my favorite because they’re ‘virtually hull-less’ and I can vouch for that claim,” Ramhold added. “Once you get used to making your own popcorn, it’s incredibly addictive. While a six-pack of these containers (about 10 lbs. of kernels overall) is $43, they also last forever.”

Black Jewell kernels pop up light and crunchy, ready to flavor however you like. Season to taste with salt, spices, herbs or flavored powders. Customizing each batch with different seasonings keeps things interesting. However you flavor it, homemade popcorn is a healthy, thrifty snack choice.

“Depending on what you put on it, it’s one of the healthier snacks out there. It’s a good source of fiber and by making it yourself, you’re cutting out additives that are often found in bags of microwave popcorn. That doesn’t mean giving up butter flavor either; when I want buttered popcorn, I like to use a mix of melted butter as well as dried butter powder which is exactly what it sounds like and it’s perfect for scratching that movie theater popcorn itch.”

Potato Chips

When a crunchy, savory snack is in order, potato chips hit the spot for many people. For the best deal on potato chips, Phillips recommended Frito-Lay variety packs from Costco.

Phillips said, “54-count Frito-Lay chips with mixed flavors are only $23.99 ($0.44/count) at Costco, which is 36% lower than the unit price of Walmart ($0.69/count) and 15% lower than Amazon ($0.52/count).”

Potato chips make a fun snack for game days, parties or anytime cravings strike. By purchasing bulk packages at warehouse stores, you can stock up at a fraction of the normal per-bag cost.

