I’m a Frugal Shopper: 7 Things I Never Waste Money On

When money is tight, you need to reevaluate your spending habits. Unfortunately, not everyone is a super saver. GOBankingRates asked two frugal shoppers what they never waste on. Kendra Hagerman, CEO of Kendra Found It, and Deidre Cross, founder of Ohh You Budget, provided invaluable insight into what they no longer spend their hard-earned money on.

Here are the seven things these experts say you shouldn’t be wasting money on.

Trendy Clothing

Hagerman, a budget home décor and lifestyle blogging expert, explained, “I’m all for investing in some good closet staples, but if it’s a trend, it’s going to be short-lived and not worth investing in. If I want to participate in the trend, I’ll buy one of the looks for less that I have here [or] purchase it from a used clothing store or at a lower price point.”

Coffee Shops

Cross said, “I used to spend $2,040 a year on Starbucks, and I stopped spending my own money on it after utilizing loyalty points and survey apps to get free Starbucks instead.” Cross’s Instagram offers numerous tips and tricks for saving money and has garnered over 13,700 followers.

Starbucks can cost you a bundle. Even a basic latte will set you back $5 or more. Avoiding your daily stop could save you substantial amounts of money, but giving it up completely can be challenging. So, if your coffee stop is your favorite vice, you can try cutting back instead of quitting cold turkey. Try making a cup of coffee at home most days and splurging only once or twice per month.

Full-Priced Toilet Paper

“I hate paying full price for toilet paper,” said Hagerman, “when you’re literally flushing it down the drain. I only buy it when it’s on sale — my goal is 25 cents a roll or less — and I stock up when it is.”

Many people swear by the Kirkland brand 2-ply bath tissue at Costco. You can snag 30 rolls for approximately $23, depending on your store. A brand name like Charmin will cost you significantly more for fewer rolls — around $25 for 18 rolls at Walmart.

Christmas Presents

“I spent $2,000 a year on Christmas gifts for family and friends, even back when I was in debt,” said Cross. “After realizing that if this is something I was doing, which I was in no position to do, that means others may be doing it, as well. Now, I decline gifts, so my loved ones don’t feel compelled to spend money they might not have on one more gift. It takes a lot of the pressure off everyone.”

Manicures

“I started doing my own nails during [the COVID-19 pandemic], and I’ve never looked back,” stated Hagerman. “I invested in some basic shellac nail polish and a light from Amazon and watched some YouTube videos. I love that I can paint my own nails at home while watching my favorite show in the comfort of my own home AND save money. I still get my pedicures done professionally, though, because there is no way I have the talent to do that!”

Car Washes

“I used to spend $340 on car washes a year, until I realized I could utilize loyalty points, such as PC Optimum, for free car washes at Esso,” noted Cross. “This has reduced my overall grocery budget, as I was paying for both gas and a car wash with every visit.”

Quarters of Butter

“This is a very specific one,” said Hagerman, “but where I live, butter is much more expensive when it’s precut in quarters. I have no idea why, so I started getting a pound of it when I went to Costco and cutting it myself. It’s saved me so much money!”

During the fall of last year, butter hit an all-time high cost per pound of $3.50. The incredible rise in the price of butter was due to a number of factors, including “strong demand and weak milk supplies in key butter-producing regions,” according to Dairy Foods.

In California, the largest butter producer in the nation, milk production was down 3.7% in August of 2023 compared to the previous year. In July, it was even lower, at 5.5% under 2022 production. The good news for butter lovers is that prices seem to have stabilized, but anyone trying to save money when shopping may be wise to heed Hagerman’s advice and buy a pound instead of pre-cut quarters.

