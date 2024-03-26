I’m a Frugal Shopper: 9 Ways I Save When Shopping for a Big Event

Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Living frugally doesn’t mean you have to say no to every social gathering or big event. In fact, many people who’ve embraced the frugal lifestyle find ways to both save money and still celebrate with their loved ones. It just takes some strategic planning and smart shopping tactics.

GOBankingRates spoke with two people who’ve embraced a more frugal lifestyle — Avraham Badush, the marketing director at EZ CleanUp, and Gary Gray, the co-founder at Coupon Chief — about how they save money when shopping for big events. These are their top strategies.

Have a Potluck (And Hire Locals)

Whether you’re having a wedding, a graduation party or an anniversary celebration, there are plenty of ways to save money. One way Badush saves on big events like weddings is by being strategic with food costs.

“I’m a frugal shopper, and so is my family,” said Badush. “For my mother’s second wedding, she chose a potluck approach, where each guest was asked to bring a vegetarian dish. The only trouble is that the food wouldn’t remain warm throughout the evening. To solve it, we hired a local couple to make small pizzas on-site. It worked very well for us, the food was awesome and this alone has cut down our costs significantly.”

Plan Ahead

For major events that require shopping for new outfits or gifts, Gray keeps costs down by planning ahead.

“To start off, I strategically plan my purchases ahead of time, especially for events like birthdays or holidays,” he said. “Having a calendar in front of you helps, and you can go about making a detailed shopping list, which will help you scout for discounts and deals later.”

Planning ahead makes it so that you don’t have to stress about last-minute trips to the store — which can also result in spending more money than you wanted to.

DIY the Décor

DIY is another big way to save money, especially if you’re involved with setting up or paying for the event. This was the case with Badush and his mother’s wedding.

“My mother’s wedding was an outdoor event, and we saved on decorations by using colorful sand to create beautiful mandalas on the ground,” said Badush. “We assigned a few creative adults to lead this project and used the help of the kids to make it happen. It was a super fun activity that kept them engaged and beautified the space affordably.”

Take Advantage of Seasonal Sales or Clearance

“I also keep an eye out for seasonal sales or clearance events where I can score significant savings on items like decorations, gifts or party supplies,” said Gray. Since he plans ahead and has the time to shop around, compare deals and wait for things to go on sale, this can result in some significant savings — depending on the event.

Taking it one step further, Gray said he adds these big sales and events to his calendar or sets reminders so that he doesn’t miss out on potentially major savings opportunities.

Get Everyone Involved

By getting everyone involved and playing to their strengths, frugal shoppers can save even more on major events. This is something Badush did for his brother’s wedding.

“My wife has styling skills,” he said. “So, at my brother’s wedding, she created a beautiful floral headband for my brother’s bride using natural flowers.”

Coupon, Coupon and Coupon Some More

The savings involved with stacking coupons is no joke, especially for frugal shoppers.

“As an avid couponing enthusiast, I often stack coupons to maximize savings. If I have a store coupon for 20% off any item and another coupon for $5 off when I spend $25 or more, I’ll use both simultaneously,” said Gray. “This way, I can double down on discounts, stacking them on top of each other.”

“By combining multiple coupons, cash-back rewards and store loyalty points, I can often shave off a substantial portion of my total bill,” he continued. “On average, I’d say I save anywhere between $70 to $100 per event. Of course, the exact amount varies depending on the scale of the event and the items I need to purchase.”

Get Creative With Gifts

When it comes to major events, gifts take up a big part of any budget. But for those who are trying to live more frugally, there are ways around this expense. This goes for guests, but it also goes for hosts.

“Instead of buying gifts for guests and investing in table centerpieces, the [hosts of an event I attended] placed small pots with fresh herb plants like mint and basil on each table,” said Badush. “At the end of the evening, guests could take these home with them. It was beautiful.”

“If you want to save big, you can even use the most simple plastic pots, and decorate them with paint, ribbons and, of course, don’t forget to write the date and occasion, for a memorable souvenir,” he added.

Negotiate Everything

Negotiating is a great way to save money on big parties, weddings and other life events, too.

“If you’re looking to cut costs when shopping for big events, my biggest piece of advice is don’t underestimate the power of negotiation,” said Gray. “Whether you’re making large purchases or booking event venues, many vendors are open to offering discounts or throwing in extras to secure your business.”

Pay Attention to Timing

Timing is everything, especially when it comes to shopping and saving money. Gray noted that it’s not just about shopping around major sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday or post-holiday clearance sales. It’s about recognizing and understanding the patterns retailers follow for seasonal clearance.

“For example, spring is a popular time for retailers to hold clearance sales as they clear out winter inventory to make way for spring and summer items. This means you can often find steep discounts on cold-weather gear like coats, sweaters and boots, as well as winter sports equipment and holiday decorations,” he said.

“On the other hand, winter has its own clearance sales, particularly after the holiday season,” he continued. “Many retailers slash prices on leftover holiday merchandise, including decorations, wrapping paper and festive attire. You can also find discounts on winter clothing and outdoor gear as stores make room for spring arrivals.”

Gray also said that after the holidays is a good time to take advantage of sales on appliances, home furnishings and electronics — all potential gift ideas for weddings and other major events.

