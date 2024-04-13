I’m a Frugal Shopper: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 9 Drugstore Items

Yuri_Arcurs / Getty Images

Drugstores like Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid sell a variety of everyday essentials, from sunscreen and hand soap to medicine and snacks. These drugstores often carry name-brand versions of these items, but they also carry generic options.

If you’re trying to save money while shopping at the drugstore, you probably want to choose the cheapest options available. Fortunately, there are several items that are both cheap and still serve their purpose.

Keep reading for some of the main ones, according to frugal shoppers Todd Stearn and Janita Grift.

Sunscreen

When it comes to sunscreen, there are tons of options to choose from — all with very different price points. The good news is that you can buy it for cheap and still get the product that meets your needs.

“If you have finicky skin, you may need a product designed with specific skincare needs in mind. But if you’re just looking to protect your skin from the sun, you should know that sunscreen is federally regulated for your protection,” said Todd Stearn, founder and CEO of The Money Manual.

“For a sunscreen to say ‘broad spectrum SPF,’ it has to pass broad spectrum testing,” he continued. “As long as you see that phrase, feel free to buy generic sunscreen.”

Certain Pain Relief Medications

Have you ever found yourself looking for over-the-counter pain medication and been unsure whether to buy the generic or name-brand option? If you’re trying to save money, you might want to pick the generic.

“I always get the generic brands of Tylenol (paracetamol) and Advil (ibuprofen),” said Janita Grift, a frugal living expert and owner of Frugal Fun Finance. “Generic brands are just as effective as the name brand version and often 50% less expensive.”

Gift Wrapping Supplies

Many drugstores carry a variety of gift bags, wrapping paper and accessories. While you can go with the more expensive options, the person receiving the gift is unlikely to tell the difference.

Stearn said, “It can feel wasteful to spend too much on something that’s going in the recycling bin soon. And while name-brand gift items can get pretty pricey, an increasing number of attractive options are available at much lower price points, and most will hold together just fine to get the job done.”

Liquid Hand Soap

“I always buy the cheapest bottles of liquid hand soap,” said Grift. “They’re 30-50% cheaper than the name brand and work just as well.”

Rather than worry about the brand name, pay attention to the ingredients in the soap itself. Are there any additives or fragrances that could dry out or otherwise harm your skin? Will it moisturize as well as sanitize? If you have particularly sensitive skin, steer clear of fragrances and look for soaps with ingredients like shea butter instead.

Greeting Cards

You want to get the best for your loved ones, but you don’t have to spend $5 or $10 on a thoughtful greeting card.

“Brand-name greeting cards just keep getting more expensive, with plenty of cards costing more than $10. If it’s for your mom, it might wind up on the fridge. In most other cases, even the nicest card will be discarded soon,” said Stearn. “So, it’s worth seeing if any of those $0.99 cards can convey what you’re looking to say.”

You can also find greeting cards that don’t say the price tag on the back of them.

Tissues

Grift said she generally goes for the cheapest version of tissues — like generic brand Kleenex. Not only do they work just as well as the name brand, but they’re usually a fraction of the cost.

With tissues, look for factors like added lotion, absorbency and ply count.

Aluminum Foil and Plastic Wrap

While you might want to go to your local Costco or Aldi for the cheapest version of aluminum foil and plastic wrap, you can also find some reasonably priced options at the drugstore. Avoid name brands and you’re bound to save money. Just be aware that some low-cost options are also low in quality.

“Not all plastic wrap and tin foil are created equal, so you may have to try a few low-end brands to find winners here,” said Stearn. “But the name brands of these items are so expensive that it could be well worth a little trial and error to find your new brand.”

Snacks

Drugstores like Walgreens usually have a snack aisle — or two. If you’re feeling peckish as you wander down the aisle, go for the cheapest version of your favorite snacks. You’ll save money and still get what you want, especially if you’re in the mood for licorice or nuts.

“I always buy the store or no-name brand of nuts and licorice at the drugstore,” said Grift. “While some name-brand snacks are better, no-name brands of nuts and licorice taste just as good as the name-brand varieties.”

Cotton Swabs

Grift said she also always goes for generic cotton swabs and cotton balls when shopping at the drugstore. They work as well as more expensive brands but cost less.

For example, you can get a name-brand version of cotton rounds from CVS Pharmacy for around $5. Or you can get a generic version for around $2 or $3.

Saving More at the Drugstore

Shopping generic is just one way to save money on common drugstore items. Here are a few other options:

If you’re buying prescription medication, see if there’s a coupon — such as one from GoodRx — that’ll lower the cost.

Many drugstores accept manufacturer coupons on select goods, though they’re usually only good for one item at a time.

Places like Walgreens have loyalty programs with exclusive discounts and the ability to earn points that can then be applied to lower the price of future purchases.

Plan your shopping trip during major sales or promotional periods to score even more discounts.

Compare prices at several local drugstores and choose the one with the best prices.

If you’re getting something that won’t expire soon, buy in bulk to save more money.

