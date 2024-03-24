I’m a Frugal Shopper: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 7 Foods

PixelsEffect / iStock/Getty Images

Groceries are expensive, so looking for ways to save makes sense. As a frugal shopper, paying more than necessary isn’t your thing, but you also don’t want to purchase low-quality food.

Thankfully, more expensive brands don’t necessarily mean you’re actually getting better products. Of course, this is sometimes the case, but certainly not a hard-and-fast rule.

Organic vs. Conventional

One question you might have is when to splurge on organic items. This can be tricky because shelling out extra cash for organic fare isn’t always necessary.

According to its most recent USDA data analysis, the Environmental Working Group made this easy by creating an annual list of fruits and vegetables with the most contaminated pesticides.



Named the “Dirty Dozen,” the 2024 list — in order from most to least contaminated — included strawberries, spinach and kale — along with collard and mustard greens — grapes, peaches, pears, nectarines, apples, bell and hot peppers, cherries, blueberries and green beans.

Conversely, the EWG’s 2024 Clean Fifteen highlighted the items with the lowest pesticide residues. In order from least to most contaminated, the list consisted of avocados, sweet corn, pineapple, onions, papaya, sweet peas (frozen), asparagus, honeydew melon, kiwi, cabbage, watermelon, mushrooms, mangoes, sweet potatoes and carrots.

Keep these two lists on hand when grocery shopping. This can help you avoid unnecessarily splurging on organic items while ensuring you’re still eating healthy.

7 Foods to Buy as Cheaply as Possible

Certain foods are worth spending more for organic items or high-end brands. However, this can’t be said for every grocery item.

As a frugal shopper looking to keep your grocery bills as low as possible, while still buying quality items. Here’s a look at seven foods you don’t need to overspend on to feel like you’re still getting a great overall value:

Canned Tomatoes

A popular item due to their cheapness and ease of handling, canned tomatoes are a kitchen staple, said Sunita Yousuf, founder of The Wannabe Cook.

“They usually go for less than $2 per can, serving a lot before going bad, thus minimizing the amount of food wasted,” said Yousuf. “Among other vitamins, it’s rich in vitamin C and lycopene, but tomatoes are also full of antioxidants that fight different types of inflammation.”

You’ll get these benefits from any canned tomatoes, so there’s no need for a more expensive variety.

Potatoes

“All in all, potatoes certainly are a must-have in every kitchen,” Yousuf said. “Besides being affordable, they cost less than $5 for five pounds, making them common in households.”

She said they were originally considered unhealthy, but that isn’t the case.

“Potatoes provide a significant portion of potassium, a vital mineral for balancing body fluids and muscle function,” Yousuf said. “Choosing sweet potatoes as an option will add more roughage and beta-carotene to your meals, so you get additional food value.”

As noted above, sweet potatoes made the EWG’s 2024 “Clean 15” list.

Milk

When browsing the supermarket’s milk aisle, you might be hesitant to try the store brand because you’re familiar with the taste of a well-known variety. However, Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money, said milk isn’t an item to splurge on.

“Milk from a name brand dairy farmer isn’t going to taste any different or be any more nutritious than store brand milk,” Lieberman said. “Usually, you’ll save a dollar or two per gallon.”

Eggs

When browsing your supermarket’s egg aisle, you’re likely faced with plenty of choices. This can feel overwhelming if you’re concerned about the quality of one brand versus another, but Lieberman said there’s no need to overspend.

“Unless you’re going directly from the farmer, there’s no difference in quality here,” he said. “It’s a good idea to save here when you can.”

Frozen Vegetables

Eating healthy doesn’t have to cost a fortune. If you like your freezer stocked with frozen vegetables, Lieberman said there’s no need to stress about brand names.

“Flash-frozen vegetables are frozen at the peak of freshness, so you’ll get the same great taste regardless of brand,” he said.

Rice and Beans

Another pantry staple, rice and beans are a favorite both for their versatility and notoriously low cost. Of course, some brands are cheaper than others, but Lieberman said you can buy the cheapest.

“These products last forever, and the quality won’t be any different between brands,” he said.

This means you have the green light to stock up on any brand of rice and beans the next time you find a sale.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: