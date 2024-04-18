I’m a Frugal Shopper: Why I Prefer Dollar General Over Dollar Tree

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Budget-conscious shoppers love discount retailers like Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both stores offer rock-bottom prices and a wide assortment of merchandise, so they are indispensable for shoppers looking for deals that can’t be found anywhere else.

Read Next: 5 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Buy at Sam’s Club

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

While Dollar Tree remains a strong option for bargain hunters, we talked to David Bakke, frugal shopping expert at DollarSanity, and Abid Salahi, co-founder of FinlyWealth, who both believe that Dollar General is the better choice for frugal shoppers. Here’s why.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Product Selection and Quality

One of the primary draws of Dollar General for shopping experts is the store’s big product selection. While Dollar Tree is limited to items that literally cost just $1.25, Dollar General offers a much wider range of price points, with a lot of name-brand goods available right alongside the typical dollar store fare.

“At Dollar Tree, everything actually costs [around] $1,” said Bakke. “With Dollar General, not so much, but I still prefer it because the superior quality of their products justifies paying the extra price. And all in all, it’s not that significant of a price jump.”

Dollar General really stands out with the breadth and depth of what they offer, our experts say. You can find everything from name-brand laundry detergent to high-quality electronics, all at prices well below the big retail chains.

This wider selection also translates to better overall product quality. The items at Dollar General feel more substantial and durable than what you’d find at Dollar Tree. There’s a noticeable step up in terms of craftsmanship and materials used.

“At Dollar Tree, in some product categories such as paper plates, batteries, and a few others, you have one choice — whatever is on their shelf,” said Bakke. “At Dollar General, you can actually do some price comparisons which is a benefit in my opinion.”

Check Out: The Single Best Deal for Your Money at BJ’s Wholesale Club in April

One-Stop Convenience

Both Dollar General and Dollar Tree offer a wide range of products for customers to choose from. However, many shoppers have come to prefer the even larger selection that they can find at Dollar General stores.

“Dollar General boasts a broader selection of household essentials, from cleaning supplies and paper products to basic toiletries and a decent frozen food section,” said Salahi. “This one-stop-shop approach saves me precious time and gas money compared to bouncing between stores.”

Story continues

Being able to get such a broad range of goods all in one place is a big draw for customers. They can save time and money by avoiding the need to go to multiple stores to fulfill all of their shopping needs.

In addition to the wide assortment of household items, Salahi also liked that Dollar General has fresh produce. “Many Dollar General locations offer a surprising selection of fresh produce and dairy products,” he said.

Being able to incorporate more fresh fruits and vegetables is a big advantage that sets Dollar General apart from its competitor.

Store Layout and Shopping Experience

When looking at what makes a good shopping experience, our experts pointed to other qualities that go beyond just selection and prices. Bakke praised Dollar General’s excellent store layout and overall shopping atmosphere as key reasons for his preference.

“The customer experience is probably the biggest reason why I prefer Dollar General over Dollar Tree,” said Bakke. “The aisles are wider, which is a huge convenience when it’s busy, and their locations have better indoor lighting, another plus. The cleanliness and organization levels at Dollar General top those of Dollar Tree, which in my opinion is helpful as well. Granted, this is only my personal experience at the locations in my locale, so take my advice with those caveats in mind.”

Dollar General stores are very well-organized and easy to navigate. The aisles are spacious, which allows shoppers to move through the store smoothly. The signs are also very clear, so people can quickly find what they need.

The fast checkout process at Dollar General is another aspect that earned praise. Customers are able to get through the registers quickly and efficiently. This focus on making the checkout convenient is an important part of the overall Dollar General shopping experience.

It all adds up to create a shopping trip that is genuinely enjoyable and easy for budget-conscious customers. This well-designed layout not only saves customers time, but also helps create a more pleasant, stress-free shopping trip. The combination of choice and efficiency is a big part of why Dollar General has become such a go-to destination for cost-minded shoppers — and our frugal shopping experts.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Frugal Shopper: Why I Prefer Dollar General Over Dollar Tree