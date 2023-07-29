M&G Credit Income Investment Trust (LON:MGCI) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.0193

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc's (LON:MGCI) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.0193 on 25th of August. This makes the dividend yield 5.9%, which is above the industry average.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Despite not generating a profit, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 44.0% based on recent performance. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.0209 in 2019 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.0535. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26% a year over that time. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 44% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In conclusion, we have some concerns about this dividend, even though it being raised is good. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is M&G Credit Income Investment Trust not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

