M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 89% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 5 shareholders own 53% of the company

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 89% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About M&G Credit Income Investment Trust?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in M&G Credit Income Investment Trust. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at M&G Credit Income Investment Trust's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is M&G Investment Management Limited, with ownership of 27%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than UK£82k worth of shares in the UK£125m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over M&G Credit Income Investment Trust. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

