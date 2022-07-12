U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Webcast

·1 min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announces the following Webcast:

M/I Homes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M/I Homes, Inc.)
M/I Homes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M/I Homes, Inc.)

What: 

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Webcast



When: 

July 27, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Where: 

http://www.mihomes.com



How:     

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above 



Contact: 

Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,
amhunker@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8225


Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,
mkirkendall@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8021    

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report second quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes.  The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-homes-inc-announces-second-quarter-earnings-webcast-301583959.html

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

