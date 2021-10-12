U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,352.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,360.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,733.75
    +33.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.90
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.71
    +0.19 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.10
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.73
    +0.96 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4370
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,114.57
    +744.41 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,328.69
    -13.16 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.42
    -35.43 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Webcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announces the following Webcast:

M/I Homes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M/I Homes, Inc.)
M/I Homes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/M/I Homes, Inc.)

What:

M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Webcast



When:

October 27, 2021 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Where:

http://www.mihomes.com



How:

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above



Contact:

Kevin Hake, Senior Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,


khake@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8011




Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,


amhunker@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8225

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report third quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 140,000 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the M/I Homes brand. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mi-homes-inc-announces-third-quarter-earnings-webcast-301396274.html

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Climate change has been a top priority of United States President Joe […]

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The next standard for wireless communication, called 5G, is already going live across the U.S. and countries around the world. Consider that by 2024 there are estimated to be about 3 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, this new 5G technology market will reach an estimated worldwide market size of $700 billion in 2025.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Teradyne Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...

  • Is PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS). PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) […]

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.