I’m an Interior Designer: These Are My 5 Favorite Affordable Home Decor Items at Target

You don’t have to spend a lot of money to find high-quality, statement-making pieces for your home. Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D, has found many pieces of home decor at Target that get her professional stamp of approval, from pillows to mirrors to bath towels.

Here are Moszczynski’s picks for affordable home decor items you can buy on your next Target run.

Solo Stove Mesa Outdoor Table Top Fire Pit

“I’ve been seeing the solo stove everywhere,” said Planner 5D’s Moszczynski. “It’s a favorite because it’s portable, easy to use and creates a beautiful ambiance. It’s made from durable stainless steel and has a unique airflow system that minimizes smoke.

“It’s also a good deal because it’s a high-quality product that can enhance outdoor gatherings without needing a permanent fire pit, and if you’re a camper it can come with you.”

Casaluna Waffle Bath Towel

“My all-time favorite kind of bath towel is the waffle knit,” Moszczynski said. “It’s soft and has an absorbent waffle-weave design. It’s made from 100% cotton and has a luxurious feel. It’s also a good deal because it’s reasonably priced for a high-quality bath towel.”

Threshold Oversize Leaner French Country Wood Mirror

“Mirrors tend to be a little tough to find, especially ones this well-priced,” Moszczynski said. “This one has a classic design and a large size. It’s made from solid wood and has a natural finish that complements various decor styles. It’s a good deal because it’s a high-quality mirror at an affordable price.”

Threshold Long Faux Fur Round Throw Pillow

“Pillows are probably the easiest way to update your space without replacing major pieces,” Moszczynski said. “This throw pillow is a favorite of mine because of its soft and luxurious faux fur fabric. It’s a stylish accent piece that can add warmth and texture to any room for only $20.”

Threshold Framed Vintage Botanicals Decorative Wall Art (Set of 3)

“A classic set of three [pieces of art] like this is a great addition for a quick refresh under $100,” Moszczynski said.

