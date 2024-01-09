I’m an Interior Designer: These 5 Home Trends Are a Waste of Money

FollowTheFlow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Home décor and furnishings aren’t cheap. While your space should be a reflection of you, constantly chasing the latest design trends probably isn’t your best use of resources.

“I’ve seen many home trends come and go,” said Houna Bech, an interior designer and founder of With Houna. “While trends can make remodeling and redecorating exciting, some have little lasting value and end up being a waste of money.”

If you’re like most people, you probably don’t want to invest the time and money to constantly update the same rooms.

“By avoiding fleeting trends and embracing classic, versatile designs, your home’s functionality and beauty will stand the test of time,” she said. “You’ll avoid wasting money on looks that date quickly while creating comfortable, stylish living you’ll enjoy for years to come.”

So which home trends should you skip? These top the list.

Wall-to-Wall Carpeting

Soft carpet beneath your toes can feel very warm and cozy. Therefore, you might not be surprised that Bech said wall-to-wall carpeting is very popular right now — but it isn’t necessarily practical or universally appealing.

“The carpet needs frequent vacuuming and cleaning to stay looking fresh,” she said. “If you have pets or kids who track in dirt, the carpet will show wear and tear quickly.”

She said area rugs are a better investment, as they can be moved around your home and replaced as needed.

Dark and Moody Interiors

“Dark, moody interiors in all black are widely featured on Instagram right now,” Bech said. “While all black looks dramatic, these spaces feel heavy and gloomy to live in day-to-day.”

Not only that, she noted that these dark spaces show every speck of dust.

“Instead, consider incorporating black accents through art, pillows or upholstery to add depth without a full remodel,” she said.

This will allow you to create the darker vibe you want, without going overboard — both from an aesthetic and cost perspective.

All-White Decor

On the other end of the color spectrum, Bech said the all-white décor trend also isn’t practical for busy families, as it requires constant upkeep.

“Stains and scuffs really stand out in light colors,” she said. “At the same time, white provides a clean canvas — it layers in other neutrals like greys, taupes or woods that hide dirt better, but maintain a soft aesthetic.”

She said upholstered furniture and area rugs in medium tones are easier to maintain. Therefore, focusing on this color pallet can offer the best of both worlds, as you can still decorate your home in lighter hues, but without the need for frequent cleanings.

Non-Functional Home Accents and Furnishings

It can be tempting to invest in home décor and furnishings that look interesting, even if they provide no actual function. However, Bech advised against this.

“Decorative accents and furnishings should enhance your everyday living spaces, not sit unused,” she said. “Prioritize multi-functional pieces like a sofa that’s comfortable enough for lounging as well as entertaining guests.”

For long-lasting style, she said form should follow function.

Wallpaper

You might want to think again if you’ve been eyeing different types of wallpaper for your next remodel.

“As we move into 2024, wallpaper continues to become a thing of the past,” said Rudolph Diesel, a London-based interior designer. “While wallpapering your home may have been a popular trend in the 1970s, the process is now widely considered to be a waste of both time and money.”

He said this is due to the ever-changing wallpaper styles of the moment, as well as the price tag associated with installation and eventual teardown.

“Specific patterns and motifs can quickly become outdated, leaving you with the costly task of stripping the walls and starting fresh on a semi-regular basis, if you want to keep up with the times,” he said.

Ultimately, opting for more neutral colors might be the best choice in the long run.

“Home fashion runs in cycles so it’s best to stay away from colors and designs you might regret within a couple of years or perhaps even a few months,” he said.

If you’re set on a bolder look, he suggested an alternative approach.

“Painting your walls is a much more straightforward and cost-effective prospect,” he said. “This method of interior decoration is long-lasting and far less likely to damage your walls, resulting in fewer expenses over the medium-to-long term.”

Your home should be a reflection of you. If you like to follow the latest décor trends, try incorporating small elements into your space — i.e., a coat of paint in the hue of the moment or a few small décor pieces from a discount retailer like HomeGoods or T.J. Maxx.

This can satisfy your craving for keeping up with design trends, without requiring a major time or monetary commitment.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I'm an Interior Designer: These 5 Home Trends Are a Waste of Money