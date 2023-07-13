I’m an Interior Designer: 8 Surprisingly Affordable Home Goods at Target

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Whether you own property or are renting a place, one of the best things you can do for yourself is make where you live look and feel like home. After all, there’s a good chance you’ll be seeing the same walls, the same space, day after day. That’s why it’s vital to lay out and design your home in a way that speaks to you and is uniquely your own.

Not only can doing this promote calm or creativity — or whatever else you might be going for — but it can also significantly improve your mood. Even the littlest things, like having the right amount of lighting or a decorative plant, can add a good deal of personal value to your home.

The good news is that you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to spruce up your home. Target has many affordable, quality items that can breathe life into your living space. Here are some of the best deals, according to interior design professionals.

Throw Blankets and Pillows

One way to elevate your living space immediately is to get a couple of throw blankets and pillows. You can add these items to various areas of your home, such as couches, armchairs, benches, beds or even baskets. For a fun, creative aesthetic, you can also mix and match patterns, fabrics and colors.

Target sells decorative pillows for around $8 to $16 apiece. A simple throw blanket can go from around $20 to $45. Not only are these affordable decorative items, but many of them are also practical.

“All decorative items that own the charm of aesthetics and practicability can better the appearance and ambiance of spaces immediately without much investment,” said Jason Yama, a professional interior designer and the founder of Parlun Building.

Art and Wall Decor

Wall art like paintings and prints can add depth, creativity and style to your home. At Target, you can purchase a few of your favorites at a reasonable price point.

“Target is a popular retailer for affordable home finds, and they have a wide selection of product lines to match any aesthetic,” said Audrey Scheck, the founder and CEO of Audrey Scheck Design. “We particularly love to utilize their designer collections such as Studio McGee and Hearth & Hand by Joanna Gaines, as they offer beautifully curated items at a great price point. Whether you’re looking for art, furniture, decorative objects, or faux florals, we love the pieces produced by these designer-led brands. Some of our favorites include [a] stallion framed art [piece] and [a] decorative vase from Studio McGee’s latest collection.”

Decorative Storage Solutions

Yama also suggests adding decorative storage solutions from Target as these are both practical and can add aesthetic appeal to any home. Popular options include braided crates, wicker baskets and colorful fabric cubes. What’s great about these options is that you can find something for any style, whether it’s modern and sleek, rustic, boho or otherwise.

Rugs and Mats

Rugs can add a lot to your space, especially if you have monochrome floors throughout your home. A strategically placed runner or mat here and there can add the splash of color your space needs, without overwhelming the eye. Plus, these items are often durable, meaning they can withstand a bit of wear and tear.

Mats and rugs at Target can cost $20 and up, though there are often discounts. These items come in a variety of colors, patterns, shapes and sizes, meaning there’s something for any home. Many are also nonslip, which makes them ideal for hard floors.

Placemats and Napkins

Nicole Gabai, author of “The Art of Organizing” and Golden Circle member at B. Organized, suggests purchasing placemats and napkins from Target. These items are versatile and add a unique aesthetic to the common areas of your home.

“Transform the appearance of your kitchen or dining area with these simple additions. Choose a color or theme that appeals to you and incorporate it into your decor,” Gabai said. “For a pop of color, opt for rectangular paper napkins instead of standard square napkins in unique patterns. These napkins are often used in powder rooms for hand drying and add a touch of elegance or whimsy to your dining table when paired with new placemats. You can also use them to refresh the look of your existing placemats. There are countless patterns and colors available.”

Vases and Flowerpots

New flowerpots, vases and floral arrangements — even faux ones — can add a good deal of appeal to your home. “It’s remarkable how older vases can start to appear outdated, or their colors may no longer match your decor,” Gabai said. “By replacing them with new vases and donating the old ones, you can give your living room, kitchen, or bedroom a refreshing new look.”

Target sells indoor and outdoor vases and pots at a reasonable price point. This includes vases made from glass, decorative aluminum and ceramic. These items also come in various colors and shapes.

Designer Decor

“We love the designer collections at Target which offer great, quality products at an affordable price,” Scheck said. “They are seasonally relevant throughout the year, and they are always on-trend. Since these designer collections are helmed by renowned interior designers, they have a pulse on current and upcoming design trends resulting in product lines that feel fresh and relevant.”

And if you purchase items that are slightly out of season, you may benefit from additional savings deals.

Lighting Solutions

From modern floor lamps to rustic desk lamps, Target has a large assortment of lighting solutions. An inexpensive glass table lamp might go for around $10 to $30, while a higher-end floor lamp can be anywhere from $60 and up.

Fortunately, you may not need many lamps in your home, especially if you already have a decent lighting solution. But you can still add a few key pieces throughout the different rooms in your home to give it the look and feel you want.

Getting the Best Deal on Home Goods at Target

When it comes to ensuring you’re getting a good deal, here are a few things you can do:

Go for quality as these items are designed to last.

Consider trendy or stylish decor items and update them every so often.

Choose a variety of styles, but make sure they’re still suited to you.

Keep an eye out for discounts and storewide or online promotions.

Use Target’s loyalty program and mobile app for even more deals.

Think about the space you have and plan around that.

