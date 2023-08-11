M K Land Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MKLAND) jumps 11% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at M K Land Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MKLAND), which is up 39%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 3.1% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 30% in the last year.

Since it's been a strong week for M K Land Holdings Berhad shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

M K Land Holdings Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 19% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 12% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that M K Land Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 30% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand M K Land Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - M K Land Holdings Berhad has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

