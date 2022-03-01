U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,348.25
    -19.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,714.00
    -126.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,130.00
    -98.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.30
    -9.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.44
    +2.72 (+2.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.60
    +18.90 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.23 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1201
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.77
    +3.18 (+11.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3424
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7630
    -0.2270 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,280.66
    +4,937.68 (+12.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.69
    +110.95 (+12.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.18
    -25.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

M-KOPA raises $75M as it clocks 2 million customers across four African markets

Tage Kene-Okafor
·6 min read

A 2019 World Bank report says 85% of Africans live on less than $5.50 per day. A large percentage of these adults are unbanked and underbanked; thus, they don’t have access to credit and also can't afford important purchases outright.

M-KOPA’s financing platform has proved helpful to this set of users since launching as an energy provider in 2011. The company, which enables underbanked customers in select African markets to access a broad range of products and services without collateral or a guarantor, announced today that it has raised $75 million.

The titular "growth equity round" highlighted by M-KOPA in its press statement is its fifth equity round (it has raised similar rounds of debt, too). M-KOPA’s total equity raise stands at $190 million.

Previous backers such as the CDC Group and LGT Lightrock took part in this round alongside LocalGlobe’s Latitude Fund and HEPCO Capital Management. Generation Investment Management and Broadscale Group led the growth equity round.

The company is led by co-founder and CEO Jesse Moore. M-KOPA is known chiefly for its pay-as-you-go (PAYG) financing model that allows customers to build ownership of appliances over time by paying an initial deposit followed by flexible micro-payments.

M-KOPA started with solar-power home systems targeted at lower-income and rural customers without electricity in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. However, it has expanded its pay-as-you-go model to include other needs: smartphones (launched in Kenya two years ago), TVs, refrigerators, solar lighting and digital financial services such as cash loans and health insurance.

The company’s geographical reach has also changed shape. Six years ago, it was heavily focused on East Africa, but having pulled out of Tanzania, M-KOPA is present in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria and Ghana.

Ex-SafeBoda executive Babajide Duroshola joins M-KOPA to lead expansion into Nigeria

In the company’s more established markets, Kenya and Uganda, customers can access the full suite of M-KOPA’s offerings. But in its other two newer markets, customers are only eligible for smartphone financing at the moment, the founders told TechCrunch. The simple reason is that people need smartphones more than they need solar systems, evident in M-KOPA’s numbers as of July last year -- which in 18 months had already sold 500,000 smartphones, half the units solar systems managed in 10 years.

“At the moment when we launch in our new markets, we start with one product which is our smartphone financing. We obviously have a broader portfolio of products in our more mature markets, but to enable a rapid scale-up and to facilitate the early execution in a new market, we start just on the device financing,” M-KOPA COO Mayur Patel said.

Since launching in Nigeria, M-KOPA has acquired over 50,000 customers, its executives said. For Ghana, its newest market, they say it “has grown two times as fast as any of its previous markets.”

As part of its growth plans, which comes off the back of this recent funding, M-KOPA intends to launch in one new market this year and in 2023. The decade-old company plans to expand its offerings in the second half of this year in Nigeria and Q1 2023 in Ghana.

The platform provides financing and digital financial services to underbanked consumers across four markets by matching fractional payment terms with customers’ daily or weekly earning and spending cycles.

Its customers range from ride-hailing drivers to small kiosks owners who use smartphones to run their businesses. But for a market where a sizeable number of adults earn less than $5 daily, to afford a $100 smartphone is a luxury.

With M-KOPA, these consumers can make a down payment or small deposit of say $30 and get the smartphone. Consumers’ income varies depending on what business they are involved in; however, they are all required to pay between 30 cents to $1 (or its equivalent across all markets) daily to offset the remaining costs at an average monthly interest rate of 3.1%.

“The other thing that is important to know about our model is it’s very inclusive in terms of who can qualify. So as you know, most credit instruments have a number of restrictions in terms of screening or collateral or a guarantor, and that’s the limiting factor for so many people when it comes to financial inclusion,” said Moore, the chief executive.

“With M-KOPA’s model, everybody is welcome. There’s no upfront scoring; if you can pay the upfront deposit, that’s all we require. And then you’re into a relationship where consumers can get the solar system or smartphones which irrespective of the market, whether you’re in Lagos or semi-urban Nairobi, can immediately put those to enhance their businesses.”

The pandemic spurred M-KOPA’s business and, coupled with its change in strategy by introducing smartphone financing, drove customer base and hiring off the charts.

While M-KOPA took about eight years to reach its first million customers, it only required 18 months to acquire its second million, which it just surpassed last month. CEO Moore said the company’s customer base is projected to reach 3 million customers in the next nine months, having almost recorded a 2.5x growth of new customers from 2020 to 2021.

For its staff count, M-KOPA claims to have created thousands of “income-earning jobs” while adding over 500 full-time positions across its four markets in the last two years.

Its on-the-ground team, which M-KOPA calls its sales force, has also doubled. At the beginning of 2020, before COVID, M-KOPA had an active seller base of 2,500. That doubled in 2020 to 5,000. And then in 2021 to 10,000. Moore said his company plans to increase that number twofold to 20,000 by the end of this year.

To date, M-KOPA claims to have unlocked over $600 million in financing for its 2 million underbanked customers across its markets.

“We are enabling customers who otherwise could not have been able to access that kind of support, to then plough that back into productive assets that are helping them generate more income in their lives,” said Patel.

“When we go back to our customers, which we do regularly, and ask them how they use the products or services, over 30% of them report back to us saying they use this to kind of generate additional income and support their livelihoods.”

M-KOPA plays in a slightly heated pay-as-you-go space. Yes, various companies provide this model for solar systems like PEG Africa and Bboxx, however, few of them cross-sell other services to customers the way M-KOPA does. But companies such as SafeBoda, Asaak and Tugende (similar model to M-KOPA safe for the solar systems) are very active in niche cases, providing smartphone and motorcycle financing for riders.

There’s a bigger picture for the Kenya-based company beyond asset financing though. With the new investment, it wants to expand its flexible daily and weekly payments model by scaling financial services products such as health insurance, cash loans and BNPL merchant partnerships. And in addition to that, M-KOPA plans to spend heavy and further strengthen its customer relationship and tech.

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Ukraine Fighting Rages On; 3 Defense Stocks Pass Buy Points; Tesla Surges After This

    The Dow Jones fell as fighting raged in Ukraine despite peace talks. A trio of defense stocks passed buy points. Tesla stock surged.

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Sanctions against Russia’s central bank mark a ‘break-the-glass moment,’ economist says

    Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped 6.5% Monday

    The EV stock's investors are waiting for a financial update after the bell today, but not from Rivian.

  • Russian Markets Start to Look Uninvestable as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars in cash is at risk of being trapped, stock funds have plunged, and capital controls are choking off money flows. Russia has all the hallmarks of an uninvestable market for global investors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsUkr

  • Why Shares of ING Groep Are Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch bank ING Groep NV (NYSE: ING) were down by about 9.1% as of 12:58 p.m. ET Monday, likely due to the financial and economic instability Russia is experiencing as a result of the sanctions being imposed on it for invading Ukraine. ING does have some exposure to Russia, including more than 1 billion euros worth of assets, as of 2020, and foreign currency and interest rate exposure to the Russian ruble, as well. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. and many other countries have sanctioned the country and major institutions within it.

  • Sea’s Shopee Exits France Just Months After Europe Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd.’s Shopee is pulling out of France, retreating from a major market just months after launching its maiden foray into Europe.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessThe site will close

  • Europe Is Pivoting Away from Russian Gas. Why Cheniere Stock Could Be a Winner.

    Europe is a leading importer of natural gas, and counts on Russia for some 40% of its supply. Maybe not for long.