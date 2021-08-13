U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.81
    +4.98 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,520.84
    +20.99 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.17
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.76
    -12.31 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.43
    -0.66 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.60
    +28.80 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.64 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0064 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0650 (-4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6220
    -0.8000 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,445.26
    +2,092.78 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,161.81
    +35.33 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Mélanie Joly announces $593,880 in Government of Canada support for the Centre d'innovation en microélectronique du Québec

·2 min read

The Sainte-Thérèse organization will be better able to meet the needs of the businesses it serves and improve their capacity for innovation.

SAINTE-THÉRÈSE, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Greater Montréal region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $593,880 in financial support for the Centre d'innovation en microélectronique du Québec (CIMEQ). This college centre for technology transfer affiliated with the Collège Lionel-Groulx mentors businesses through their applied research and innovation projects in microelectronics (printed electronic circuits). The non-repayable contribution will enable it to acquire cutting-edge technological equipment and will lead to the creation of three jobs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

Quote

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good‑quality jobs is at the core of our priorities. That is why we are providing our support to CIMEQ, an organization whose success is raising the profile not just of the Greater Montréal region but of the entire Canadian economy. We are here to assist workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media
Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c8068.html

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Is Having Its #MeToo Moment. What It Means for China’s Tech Stocks.

    The furor over a sexual-assault incident at Alibaba represents peril for China’s tech sector because it lends an additional stick to authorities bent on beating up big online platforms.

  • Marijuana: Cannabis CEOs signal confidence on banking law reform

    The leaders of America's largest cannabis companies are getting confident Congress could pass important marijuana banking reforms.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Slumped Today

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed its $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill containing at least $9 billion in funding for various fuel cell technologies. This was a clear win for a company with a name like FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), shares of which surged 4% on the day the bill passed. Today is Wednesday, and today, FuelCell stock is down 9.2% (as of 3:25 p.m. EDT).

  • How One GOP Senator Got Millions in Extra Tax Breaks for His Wealthy Donors

    According to a report out this week from ProPublica, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) helped some of his extraordinarily wealthy donors gain millions in additional tax breaks through the 2017 tax law passed by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed into law by then President Donald Trump. Johnson publicly opposed the GOP tax bill for a time, while calling for a more generous tax break for pass-through companies, which allow business owners to pay taxes on their personal returns. The bill writers gra

  • Rand Paul reveals his wife invested in remdesivir parent company Gilead Sciences at the start of the pandemic

    Congressional members are required to disclose stock trades within 45 days. Rand Paul’s reporting came 16 months late.

  • Eurozone Trade Data Delivers EUR Support ahead of U.S Stats

    Trade data for the Eurozone provided EUR support this morning. Economic sentiment figures from the U.S will be out later today.

  • Texas Cruise Outbreak; CDC Panel Backs Third Shot: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A panel of CDC advisers unanimously backed a recommendation that people in the U.S. with weakened immune systems should get three shots of Covid vaccine. Houston’s main school district defied Texas Governor Greg Abbott and voted for a mask requirement when classes resume in less than two weeks. Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. school district, will require all employees without a medical or religious waiver to get Covid-19 vaccinations. Three teachers and a teacher’s

  • The Bubble in Lumber Prices Is Over. Don’t Expect Houses to Get Cheaper.

    The bubble in lumber prices has popped, and now prices are likely to be stable as supply has increased to keep up with demand. This article suggests investors consider an options straddle strategy that would take advantage of a static market. One risk is a U.S. government report recommends raising tariffs on Canadian lumber, which could lead to volatility.

  • Tesla's Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla hopes to make the first cars at its "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday. Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of the gigafactory to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles. The plant has also faced local public resistance due to environmental concerns.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Summers Faults Biden’s Effort to Champion Lower Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers criticized President Joe Biden’s efforts to lower the price of gasoline, saying it should be allowed to rise because fossil fuel consumption warms the planet.Summers said in an interview Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” that the Biden administration should instead adjust its trade and economic policies to help lower the price of other goods.“There’s no more important price to increase in the American economy than the pr

  • Explaining the infrastructure bill's impact on cryptocurrency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why the cryptocurrency community isn't excited about the bipartisan infrastructure bill.&nbsp;

  • PG&E Faces Growing Risk of State Oversight as Fire Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- A sprawling Northern California wildfire has now destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, crossing a key threshold that puts PG&E Corp. at risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and ultimately could set the utility further down a path toward a state takeover.The Dixie Fire, which PG&E says may have been sparked by its equipment, is the second-largest blaze in state history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. If PG&E is found to have started it, the

  • U.S. consumer sentiment plummets in early August to decade low

    (Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment, a survey showed on Friday. The unexpected reading could give Federal Reserve policymakers pause if it translates in the months ahead to a dent in economic activity. The central bank has been getting closer to a decision on when to begin pulling back the extraordinary stimulus it put in place to shield the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Many Americans aren’t going back to work, but it’s not for the reason you might expect

    Based on preliminary data from more than two dozen states, which have already cut off an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits to some 3.5 million Americans, it may be. Dr. Arindrajit Dube, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, has looked at what has happened in those states. He notes that half of U.S. states have ended all or most of the pandemic unemployment insurance (UI) programs, the vast majority in June. All have stopped the $300 weekly payments, called Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or PUC.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • No Pressure Suits? Bezos, Branson Spark Alarm Over Safety in Space

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaires who blasted into space in recent weeks did so with style. Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos sported a cowboy hat after landing and Richard Branson wore a blue Virgin Galactic jumpsuit he’d called “sexy.”To some of the world’s leading experts in space-travel safety, something else stood out: Neither company equipped the passengers of their spacecraft with pressure suits to protect them from a rapid decompression outside Earth’s atmosphere.Such suits are required by NASA and

  • Large Social Security COLA increase may spark a debate about the appropriate index

    This fall, Social Security is likely to announce a 6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022. Such a large COLA — the biggest in 40 years (see Figure 1 below) — is likely to reignite the debate over whether the government is using the most appropriate index to adjust Social Security benefits. Critics contend that the CPI-W — the price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, which is currently used to determine the COLA — understates inflation for retirees because the elderly spend more of their money on medical care and the cost of medical care has been rising rapidly.

  • Howard Dean Names ‘Canary In The Coal Mine’ Who May Signal Ron DeSantis' Downfall

    The former Democratic Party leader said there's one key thing Florida's Republican governor doesn't seem to have grasped about the coronavirus.

  • Paroled for financial crimes, Samsung heir apologizes for causing public ‘concern’

    Embattled Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong apologized for causing public concern upon being paroled from prison Friday with a year left on his sentence for crimes related to the explosive corruption scandal that toppled South Korea’s previous president.