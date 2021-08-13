Mélanie Joly announces $593,880 in Government of Canada support for the Centre d'innovation en microélectronique du Québec

The Sainte-Thérèse organization will be better able to meet the needs of the businesses it serves and improve their capacity for innovation.

SAINTE-THÉRÈSE, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Greater Montréal region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $593,880 in financial support for the Centre d'innovation en microélectronique du Québec (CIMEQ). This college centre for technology transfer affiliated with the Collège Lionel-Groulx mentors businesses through their applied research and innovation projects in microelectronics (printed electronic circuits). The non-repayable contribution will enable it to acquire cutting-edge technological equipment and will lead to the creation of three jobs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can enhance their competitiveness and create good‑quality jobs is at the core of our priorities. That is why we are providing our support to CIMEQ, an organization whose success is raising the profile not just of the Greater Montréal region but of the entire Canadian economy. We are here to assist workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs in these difficult times; we are helping them equip themselves with what they need so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

