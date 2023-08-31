M&S launches legal challenge against Gove’s ‘misguided’ block on Oxford Street development

The Marks and Spencer Group Plc Marble Arch store on Oxford Street in London

Marks & Spencer has launched a legal challenge against Michael Gove’s “misguided” decision to block a multi-million-pound redevelopment of its flagship Marble Arch store.

Sacha Berendji, operations director at M&S, accused Mr Gove of misinterpreting planning law and said the company was taking legal action.

He said: “We have done this because we believe the Secretary of State wrongly interpreted and applied planning policy, to justify his rejection of our scheme on grounds of heritage and environmental concerns.

“It is hugely disappointing that after two years of support and approvals at every stage, we have been forced to take legal action to overcome a misguided agenda against our scheme, and we will be challenging this to the fullest extent possible.”

Mr Gove rejected M&S’s Oxford Street regeneration plan in July, saying it would “fail to support the transition to a low carbon future” by demolishing the building rather than renovating it.

The Levelling Up and Housing Secretary overruled an earlier decision by Westminster Council for the project, which had the support of local businesses including Selfridges.

The legal action extends a growing row between M&S and Mr Gove.

Stuart Machin, chief executive of M&S, has described Mr Gove’s decision as “anti-business” and warned it would have a “chilling effect” on investment across the country.

Writing in the Telegraph last month, he said: “The Government is elected to govern and show leadership, not act like a pressure group, particularly on climate. It is one haphazard decision after the next with no clarity or clear direction and Gove’s decision only compounds this further.”

The retailer wants to demolish the Art Deco building and replace it with a new 10-storey complex that mixes retail and office space.

The M&S redevelopment row is part of wider concerns over Oxford Street’s future, amid a string of key retailer departures - Carl Court/Getty Images Europe

M&S has argued that the demolition is the only way to bring the building up to modern standards. The current structure, which was built in 1929, is “riddled with asbestos”, according to M&S.

However, environmental campaigners have opposed the plans and argued that demolition would release 40,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere. Heritage groups have also called for the building to be preserved.

The row has extended into a broader tussle over the future of Oxford Street, which is suffering from a string of departures by key tenants and the emergence of dozens of downmarket candy stores.

M&S’s plans have garnered support from Oxford Street neighbours Selfridges and Ikea, as well as landlords including the Portman Estate, Grosvenor and the New West End Company.

M&S has warned it may now be forced to shut its Marble Arch store altogether.

