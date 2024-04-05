I’m a Mechanic: 4 Signs You’re Buying a Lemon

Group4 Studio / Getty Images

As you stroll through a car lot, you can imagine several possible futures. Maybe you’re zooming down the open road in a convertible with the top down. Maybe you’re off-roading with the family, enjoying the interior of a luxury SUV while you prepare to rough it on a camping trip. Or maybe you simply want a safe sedan that gets you where you need to go without breaking the bank.

Read Next: 10 Bestselling Used Cars of 2024

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

One future you don’t want to imagine — but is sadly a reality for many people — is purchasing a car with significant mechanical issues that become significant expenses. If only you had a trusted mechanic or car expert to advise you as you shopped for your next car.

Fortunately, GOBankingRates connected with Joyce Ann Gutierrez, an auto expert at 4WheelOnline, to learn more about the signs that your next vehicle might drive you directly into a money pit.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Inconsistent Records and History

Gutierrez knows what to search for when assessing a used car. She said that it’s absolutely critical for you to have an accurate, consistent vehicle history, as well as maintenance records that provide clear insights about that car’s past. Those records should show major issues, repairs, or even accidents.

“Discrepancies or missing information may indicate that the car has not been properly maintained or that important details are being withheld,” she said. “This lack of transparency can make it difficult for buyers to make informed decisions about a potential purchase.”

To avoid rolling off the lot in a lemon, Gutierrez advised consumers to conduct a thorough inspection of the car using a comprehensive vehicle inspection checklist. The checklist should cover everything from the conditions of the car’s exterior and interior to its engine performance and safety features.

Story continues

Find Out: 10 Affordable Compact Cars That Will Last 300,000 Miles

Pricing That Seems Too Good To Be True

Though you may be prepared to research the history of the car you’re interested in, you should also be ready to investigate the seller. Gutierrez said that, unfortunately, some scammers may offer dramatically reduced prices to trick buyers into purchasing cars that come with hidden damages or legal issues that haven’t been previously disclosed.

“Buyers must thoroughly research the seller and the vehicle before making any commitments,” she said. “If a deal appears suspiciously low-priced compared to market value, it’s wise to investigate further and verify the legitimacy of the seller and the vehicle.”

To avoid falling prey to one of these schemes, you should conduct a comprehensive inspection of the car, get a vehicle history report, and seek out professional advice.

Multiple Previous Owners or Frequent Resales

Passing through several previous owners doesn’t necessarily mean that a car has been well-loved. In fact, Gutierrez said it can mean the exact opposite.

“Cars that have had multiple previous owners may have undergone various levels of wear and tear, maintenance histories, and driving styles,” she said. “This can impact the overall condition and reliability of the vehicle.”

She added that if a car has been resold frequently, there might be underlying issues, ranging from mechanical problems to hidden damages that could be missed during a visual inspection. “It is advisable to have a trusted mechanic inspect the car thoroughly before making a purchase,” she said.

Gutierrez also cautioned buyers to be aware that having multiple previous owners on the title can impact a car’s future resale value. “Potential buyers might be hesitant to purchase a car with an extensive ownership history due to concerns about its reliability and potential issues,” she said.

Mechanical Issues and Repair Needs After Purchase

One of the best things you can do when shopping for a new or used car is hop behind the wheel for a test drive. You should be attuned to any odd smells, usual sounds, or abnormalities in the way the car handles or feels.

Gutierrez encouraged prospective car buyers to focus on common warning signs like strange driving noises, rough shifting or slipping gears, brake pedal vibrations, or dashboard warning lights.

“Some of the most common mechanical problems in used cars include engine issues, transmission failures, brake system malfunctions, and electrical problems,” she said. “These issues can arise due to improper maintenance by previous owners, wear and tear over time, or underlying manufacturing defects.”

Gutierrez also suggested that buyers document any issues they observe while negotiating — or even after the purchase — and communicate their concerns with the seller in writing.

“If necessary, seeking legal advice or assistance from consumer protection agencies can help buyers navigate their options and potentially resolve any disputes that may arise from buying a lemon car,” she said.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Mechanic: 4 Signs You’re Buying a Lemon