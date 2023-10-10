I’m a Mechanic: Here Are the 6 Best Luxury Cars I Recommend

Patryk Kosmider / Shutterstock.com

If you’re in the market for a luxury car, there are certain brands that are more well-known and established than others. If you’re new to the market, you may be unsure of which luxury vehicle to start with.

“When it comes to luxury car brands, a few names stick out amongst the rest,” said Austin Faro, a mechanic with a decade of experience. “Mercedes, BMW, and Audi have led the charge for decades, and for good reason. They’re well-built performance machines that are well, luxurious. These top-notch German vehicles are staples in the garages of the successful, but are they practical from a mechanic’s point of view? Would a mechanic recommend them? Not exactly.”

We’re going to look at the best luxury cars recommended by mechanics and what you need to know before investing.

What To Consider About Luxury Cars

“I think that the definition of luxury can vary from person to person,” remarked Er. Ankit Dhadwal, founder and CEO at Mount Shine. “What one person considers luxurious might not be the same for another. Therefore, categorizing luxury can include purchasing a 2024 Ford Mustang at $40,000, or a Mercedes car for around $100,000, or buying an Aspark Owl, which costs $4 million and is fully electric, boasting an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.69 seconds, thanks to its impressive 2012 horsepower.”

Why do luxury cars cost so much in the first place? We contacted Dhadwal for further insights on why these vehicles were so expensive.

“Luxury cars come at a high price because of several factors. These include the level of comfort they provide and to which extent a car manufacturing company can fulfill their client’s desire. The quality of materials used, the exclusiveness, the time taken to build a true masterpiece, the technology employed, the artisans who worked to create an entirely new design, and the engineering involved.

Mazda

“I would recommend a Mazda because the brand has been nipping at the heels of the luxury market since early 2019,” said Faro. “They’re reasonably priced, extremely reliable, and can compete with traditional luxury brands when it comes to tech packages, genuine (beautiful) leather interiors, and innovative Japanese designs. This, paired with their unlimited mileage warranty (the only manufacturer to provide one as standard), makes the Mazda the perfect alternative for someone looking to break into the luxurious styled vehicles for a fraction of the cost.”

Which luxury Mazda vehicles does this mechanic recommend? These are the top three choices.

CX9

CX90

Mazda

Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail

“Targeted at the über-rich, the 2023 Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail costs $30 million. It’s one of the first of the four Droptail commissions with ultra-luxurious features and comfort to make the ride comfortable,” said Dhadwal.

Why does Dhadwal recommend this luxury car?

“Attention to detail is the hallmark of the Droptail. The brightwork has been finished in Hydroshade, but the stainless-steel substrate has been given special treatment,” he said. The praise doesn’t stop there, Dhadwal went on to add further thoughts. “With power and speed, Rolls-Royce offers full customization options so that your car matches your every desire. From the color of the leather seats to the thread used, your every wish will be fulfilled.”

Pagani Huayra

“A car that every car enthusiast dreams of buying one day and would be proud of their accomplishment. Pagani Huayra is a mid-engine sports car manufactured by Pagani that costs $1.5 million,” Dhadwal said.

Why does Dhadwal recommend this luxury car?

“With its incredible performance and jaw-dropping price tag, this car is in a league of its own. It has a top speed of about 238mph, 0-97 km/h (60 mph) acceleration time of 2.8 seconds, 0.66 g of lateral acceleration from its 5.98L twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG V-12 Engine. We cannot get this massive power from anywhere else,” said Dhadwal.

Which is the better luxury car?

“In my opinion, if you’re looking for the ultimate luxury experience, then go with Rolls-Royce, and if you are a fan of speed, then Pagani is the way to go,” he said.

2024 Porsche 911 S/T

According to expert sources, Porsche has combined existing hardware to build an all-time great vehicle when it comes to the luxury car market. The S/T starts with a price tag of $291,650 and it’s believed that the expensive cost is due to the tweaks that improve the overall driving experience.

Why does Dhadwal recommend this luxury car?

“It’s loud, eye-catching, and produces 518 horsepower with its turbocharged flat-six engine that costs $1,20,000. The standard 911 can be used for both sports cars and grand tourers, a perfect amalgamation of performance and luxury. It is perfectly engineered to give anyone goosebumps while riding,” he said.

Closing Thoughts…

“All the effort invested in making them makes a car luxurious,” concluded Dhadwal when giving his insights on the luxury car market. When shopping around for luxury vehicles, it will depend on your financial situation and what you expect from this vehicle. This article has a range of luxury cars from about $40,000 to $30 million.

