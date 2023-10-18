I’m a Millionaire: This Is the Best $100 I Ever Spent — And Why It Might Surprise People

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images/Blend Images

The way we perceive wealth is often colored by stereotypes and biases, and it’s easy to assume that rich people only spend their money on lavish luxuries and high-ticket items. However, this isn’t always the case. Some of the most meaningful purchases the wealthy have made don’t come with high price tags, and are worth more to them than any expensive item.

Here’s what millionaires Bryan Clayton, Eddie Lou and Chris Kendell say have been the best $100 they’ve ever spent.

Subscription to Audible and YouTube Premium

Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a mobile app that is like the Uber for lawn care services, achieved his millionaire status when he sold his first landscaping business at 32. We asked him about the best $100 he’s ever spent as a millionaire, and he happily shared that it’s his Audible and YouTube Premium subscription.

“With YouTube Premium, I can skip ads and save time while watching educational content on YouTube,” said Clayton. “By watching fireside chats from conferences and interviews with people much smarter than me, I’ve been able to apply the knowledge to my business at GreenPal, which just surpassed $30 million a year in revenue.”

On the other hand, Audible has provided Clayton with “unlimited access to every book ever recorded,” turning his car into a “mobile classroom” where he can learn new skills to compound his business while on the go.

While some might see these services as entertainment and are surprised that Clayton spent money on them, Clayton believes investing in these memberships has helped him grow his business exponentially. “This small investment I’ve made on Audible and YouTube Premium memberships has made me so much more money than anything else,” he said.

Volunteering and Giving Back to the Community

Eddie Lou, an active angel investor in over 60 startups and a CEO advisor to many of the founders, believes the best $100 investment he’s ever made wasn’t on a luxurious purchase or an extravagant gift but on volunteering at the Central Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis, Missouri (CID). CID is a non-profit organization that provides education, therapy, and support services to children and adults who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Lou spent $100 on gas money to get there, which could surprise some people because they may assume volunteering is free and not an experience you need to spend money on. However, “the value of volunteering goes far beyond the monetary cost,” said Lou.

Volunteering gave him a chance to learn about deaf culture and the community while also improving his communication skills and gaining a new perspective on life. For Lou, the experience confirmed his desire to positively impact the world. Now, Lou spends his Sundays volunteering at CID.

What’s even more remarkable is that his initial $100 volunteering investment led to his co-founding of OneGoal, a non-profit organization committed to providing equitable opportunities for students to achieve their post-secondary aspirations.

Premium Access on Dating Apps

It’s easy to forget the value of a fulfilling relationship in a world that glorifies capitalism and monetary success. However, Chris Kendell, CEO of Arktan, knows that love is invaluable and worth the investment. That’s why he spent $85 on the Tinder premium annual membership, now called Tinder Gold. “Spending $85 to potentially find the love of my life at the time seemed like an absolute steal!” he said.

While some may be skeptical about upgrading to a dating app’s premium tier — especially with all the bad press dating apps are getting nowadays — it paid off for Kendell. It allowed him to connect with his now fiancé with whom he’s spent the past three years.

“At the time, I lived in a different country and city to her, and I would never have connected with her without the premium passport feature that allowed me to change my location. It was, without a shadow of a doubt, the best money I have ever spent,” he said.

While dating apps are not for everyone, Kendell believes it’s worth giving it a shot if you have $100 to spend and are serious about finding a partner. “While a dating app premium membership won’t guarantee love, you’ll certainly give yourself a much higher chance of connecting with someone,” he said.

$100 Well-Spent Can Be Life-Changing

In the grand scheme of things, $100 might not seem like much, but it can radically shift your life’s trajectory when you spend it wisely. Let’s say you follow Kendell’s advice and invest that hundred-dollar bill in a premium subscription for a dating app. Suddenly, you’ve unlocked a world of potential companions, maybe even your soulmate.

Or, perhaps you use that $100 to travel to a new city. Imagine the experiences you could gain that widen your horizons and offer a refreshing outlook on your life. Sometimes, it’s the little investments that are the most life-changing.

