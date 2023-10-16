M&M's Halloween Rescue Squad might help save you from an empty candy bowl on Halloween

The new M&Ms characters.

Nervous about a potential candy shortage at your house on Halloween night? The M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad by Mars might be able to help.

The M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad will be on call on Hallows’ Eve nationwide to make sure anyone at risk of running out of candy to give trick-or-treaters has their candy stash replenished within the hour.

The service is free, according to a news release from Mars.

Nearly half of Americans who participate in Halloween festivities have worried about running out of candy for trick-or-treaters.

Around 89% of those sampled have already eaten some of the candy they plan on passing out, according to a survey by Mars.

How to get Halloween Rescue Squad help

Mars has partnered with GoPuff, a digital delivery service, to deliver Mars candy to participating locations in 60 minutes or less, all while supplies last.

As soon as your candy bowl begins to dwindle, head over to the Halloween Rescue Squad website any time after 3 p.m. ET on Halloween to get into contact with dispatchers.

If you purchase up to $30 worth of Mars candy from now until Halloween and upload your proof of purchase to a form on the Mars website, you may be rewarded with Peacock premium for three months.

"From our first ever M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad to new product innovations, we're doing everything we can to inspire more moments of everyday happiness this season,” President of Sales and Chief Halloween Officer at Mars Wrigley Tim LeBel said.

