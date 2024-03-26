M&Ms and Snickers parent company Mars spending $70M to open an 'innovation lab' in NJ

Candymaker Mars Wrigley said it’s pumping $70 million into one of its headquarters in Hackettstown, following a ribbon-cutting earlier this month.

The maker of such brands as M&M’s, Twix, Altoids, Snickers and 3 Musketeers is spending the money on a research and development “innovation studio.”

That studio will feature a new test kitchen and packaging lab, and “collaboration space with the intent of increasing the speed of innovation and development to meet evolving consumer preferences,” reads an announcement.

Mars Wrigley also plans to spend the money on manufacturing improvements and food safety advances at their Hackettstown factory, according to the announcement. Work began on those improvements and the studio in 2023.

"The continued investment in our Hackettstown site re-affirms our commitment to innovation in New Jersey and upskilling our Associates with best-in-class facilities to create more moments of everyday happiness for our consumers,” said Anton Vincent, Mars Wrigley’s North American president.

Mars used to operate in Newark when M&M's were first created as military rations in 1941, according to the release. The Hackettstown location opened in 1958.

Mars Wrigley first announced in 2017 that it was moving and it would base its national headquarters in Newark and Hackettstown, while its global headquarters is based in Chicago.

The state awarded Mars Wrigly a $31.5 million tax subsidy in 2017 for the move to Hackettstown and Newark.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: M&Ms and Snickers parent company opening an 'innovation lab' in NJ