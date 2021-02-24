New Ménage à Trois Sweet Collection Captivates With Sweet Semi-Sparkling California Blends

Dolce Sweet Red Blend and Moscato Sweet White Blend comprise the thrilling wine brand's newest collection

ST. HELENA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ménage à Trois – the wine brand widely credited with creating the wildly popular $10 California Red Blend category – today announced the Sweet Collection, a new lineup of sweet, semi-sparkling California wines. The collection – launching with Dolce Sweet Red Blend and Moscato Sweet White Blend – is the first new line from the brand since the sparkling collection debuted in 2014. These 9.5 percent ABV wines inspired by consumer desire are now available nationwide for $15 SRP.

"As longtime leaders in the Red Blend space, we pride ourselves on understanding the category's consumer," said Mark Dunlea, vice president, marketing for Ménage à Trois wines. "Our research has confirmed what we've long believed – consumers are looking for occasions to indulge and treat themselves. The Ménage à Trois Sweet Collection overdelivers on that market need as a uniquely sweet, semi-sparkling California wine. This new tier further emboldens our Ménage à Trois portfolio, which has proudly been recognized for releasing the No. 1 new wine item for six consecutive years1."

Consumer support for the collection was validated with research showing strong interest in a sweeter offering from the famously indulgent wine brand. Both collection offerings emphatically invite new and existing Ménage à Trois fans to experience the sweet life. Ménage à Trois Dolce is a decadently sweet Red Blend that's brimming with a wealth of dark blackberry and raspberry flavors, accented by warm notes of cherry vanilla. Ménage à Trois Moscato is crafted with premium grapes ripened in the California sun. The satisfyingly sweet White Blend is bursting with ripe peach and bright tropical fruit flavors that lead to a refreshing finish.

The lineup's launch sees support from "Sweet Utopia" – a vibrant and energizing campaign reflective of a younger and more diverse audience. This creative campaign depicting a captivating wine experience will garner 35 million digital impressions within its first six months, complementing the more than 200 million impressions that the brand's TV campaign secured during the holiday season.

Ménage à Trois' 25-year legacy of leadership ensues with the all-new Sweet Collection – the latest line of thrilling blends carefully crafted to join the ranks of Silk, Midnight, Decadence, Gold, Limelight and the original Red Blend that started it all.

About Ménage à Trois

Since 1996, Ménage à Trois has thrilled wine fans with its unapologetically bold persona and an equally adventurous approach to flavor. Founded by two psychiatrists-turned-wine-aficionados in St. Helena, California, Ménage à Trois launched 25 years ago with two blends—one of which was a convention-shattering blend of three red varietals. In a pace-setting move that would spark a national phenomenon, Ménage à Trois fused Zinfandel, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon—long before blends were a trend in the U.S.—ultimately cementing the brand's iconic status as the catalyst behind today's wildly popular Red Blend category. Ménage à Trois wines are wholly owned and operated by Trinchero Family Estates, family-owned Napa Valley vintners since 1948. Please visit www.MenageaTroiswines.com to learn more.

Source: 1) Nielsen, Total US Retail, Dollar Sales Change vs. PY=$0, CY2015, CY2016, CY2017, CY2018, CY2019, 52 Weeks Ending January 2020

