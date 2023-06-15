Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München's (ETR:MUV2) top owners are individual investors with 56% stake, while 44% is held by institutions

Key Insights

Significant control over Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

35% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Institutions own 44% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München

If you want to know who really controls Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 56% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 44% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.0% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.8% and 3.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own €19m of stock. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 56% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

