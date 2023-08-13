Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Just Beat Revenue Estimates By 10%

As you might know, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) recently reported its half-year numbers. Results were mixed, with revenues of €17b exceeding expectations, even as earnings per share (EPS) came up short. Statutory earnings were €8.45 per share, -4.6% below whatthe analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München provided consensus estimates of €66.1b revenue in 2023, which would reflect a noticeable 4.9% decline over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 57% to €32.30. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €66.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of €31.94 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of €367, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München at €408 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €315. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 9.6% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.1% per year. It's pretty clear that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €367, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

