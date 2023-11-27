Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) most popular amongst retail investors who own 56% of the shares, institutions hold 44%

Key Insights

Significant control over Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 34% ownership

Institutional ownership in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München is 44%

Every investor in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 56% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 44% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 6.8% of shares outstanding. With 3.9% and 3.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own €23m of stock. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 56% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft in München you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

