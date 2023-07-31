‘I’m not owned by any of these companies': This Senator just blasted colleagues for stock trading, putting their ‘own pocketbook’ before the American people — he supports a ban now

As the crusade against insider stock trading in Congress steps up a notch, one politician has shared his rather rare take on stock ownership.

“I don’t own individual stocks … and so, when I make decisions about what we ought to be doing to protect consumers, I’m guided by what’s best for the people at home,” Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock said on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ in late July.

Don't miss

36% of millionaires say it’ll ‘take a miracle’ to retire amid rising costs and a shaky market — here are the best shock-proof assets to grow your nest egg

Commercial real estate has outperformed the S&P 500 over 25 years. Here's how to diversify your portfolio without the headache of being a landlord

Americans are spending a ridiculous $253/month more on groceries. But this simple hack can turn your stressful daily spending into a golden nest egg

His comments followed the proposal of the “Ban Stock Trading for Government Officials Act” — which would bar Washington officials from owning or trading stocks, even in blind trusts.

“I’m not owned by any of these companies … and I’m not thinking about how this will impact my own pocketbook,” Warnock added.

‘Conflicts of interest’

Warnock is part of a bipartisan cohort fighting against insider trading by members of Congress, their families and their staff.

Public scrutiny of congressional stock trading has intensified in recent years, with politicians being accused of using their connections and insider information to score winning deals.

“It’s about conflicts of interest. It’s about transparency,” Warnock told CNBC. “It’s about making sure that the people who send us here to represent them can be assured that we are representing them, that we’re thinking about them, that we’re centering their interests, as we make important decisions about a whole range of issues.”

Read more: This janitor in Vermont built an $8M fortune without anyone around him knowing. Here are the 2 simple techniques that made Ronald Read rich — and can do the same for you

Story continues

Persuading Washington

Despite bipartisan support from a small group of politicians, multiple bills proposing to ban congressional stock trading have failed to move the needle in Washington.

Warnock is more likely to see success in his campaign against junk fees and their harmful effect on Americans’ wallets and the U.S. economy — an issue that has the full attention of the Oval Office.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.