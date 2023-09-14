M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.125

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.125 per share on the 3rd of November. This means the annual payment is 5.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

M.P. Evans Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by M.P. Evans Group's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 90% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 56.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.119 total annually to $0.519. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that M.P. Evans Group has been growing its earnings per share at 24% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that M.P. Evans Group could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On M.P. Evans Group's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments M.P. Evans Group has been making. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for M.P. Evans Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

