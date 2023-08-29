M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in M.P. Evans Group's (LON:MPE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on M.P. Evans Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$105m ÷ (US$590m - US$46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, M.P. Evans Group has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.5% generated by the Food industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for M.P. Evans Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From M.P. Evans Group's ROCE Trend?

M.P. Evans Group's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 169% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On M.P. Evans Group's ROCE

To bring it all together, M.P. Evans Group has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 16% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

