M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 44% of the company

Significantly high institutional ownership implies M.P. Evans Group's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

52% of the business is held by the top 8 shareholders

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 44% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of M.P. Evans Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About M.P. Evans Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that M.P. Evans Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of M.P. Evans Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in M.P. Evans Group. Our data shows that Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is the largest shareholder with 24% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.0% and 5.6% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of M.P. Evans Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in M.P. Evans Group PLC. In their own names, insiders own UK£35m worth of stock in the UK£395m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over M.P. Evans Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 25% of the M.P. Evans Group shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand M.P. Evans Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - M.P. Evans Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

