Is M.P. Evans Group PLC's (LON:MPE) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

M.P. Evans Group's (LON:MPE) stock is up by 7.2% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on M.P. Evans Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for M.P. Evans Group is:

10% = US$48m ÷ US$480m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

M.P. Evans Group's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

To begin with, M.P. Evans Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.9% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for M.P. Evans Group's significant 49% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared M.P. Evans Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 5.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if M.P. Evans Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is M.P. Evans Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

M.P. Evans Group's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 45%, meaning the company retains 55% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and M.P. Evans Group is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, M.P. Evans Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 45%. Still, forecasts suggest that M.P. Evans Group's future ROE will rise to 13% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that M.P. Evans Group's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

