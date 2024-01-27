I’m a Personal Shopper at Costco: 9 Ways To Save That Consumers Miss Out On

Fang Zheng / iStock.com

When you’re navigating the wide aisles of Costco, have you ever felt overwhelmed trying to find the best deals? Costco employees called “personal shoppers” are specifically trained to help members like you make the most of your visits. They walk alongside shoppers, suggesting items, comparing prices, and offering organization tips — anything to maximize savings!

Cheyenne is one such personal shopper at Costco. With several years under her belt, she knows the store inside and out. “I love watching shoppers get excited when I point out a secret deal or money-saving hack they overlooked,” Cheyenne shared. Even still, she notices many opportunities missed by the average consumer rushing through.

To help shoppers of all experience levels, Cheyenne shares her top nine ways to save that consumers sometimes miss out on.

Opt For Uncooked Chickens Over Rotisserie

In the fresh foods section, rotisserie chickens tempt folks looking for something convenient and quick. And while delicious, purchasing an uncooked whole bird is actually cheaper by the pound. Organic and air-chilled chickens cost just $2.49 per pound. Say one weighs 6 pounds — that’s only $14.94, compared to $4.99 per pound for the cooked ones. Roasting your own also yields more servings. So grab a whole hen to roast or stockpile the freezer for homemade soups down the road!

Buy Discounted Gift Cards

It’s hard to miss the gift card offerings at Costco, as they’re right by the entrance. However most shoppers are unaware these can provide hidden savings. “I suggest buying gift cards to places you’ll shop at anyway,” Cheyenne said. “It’s essentially free money off future buys.”

Costco sells gift cards at marked-down rates for restaurants, theaters, theme parks and more. For instance, Cheyenne recently noticed discounted gas gift cards, which members could use for their fuel needs while spending less upfront. Keep an eye out for rotating deals online and in warehouse. Then, use the cards at spots you already frequent and save!

Split Items With a Friend

Giant packages that offer extreme savings per ounce are definitely tempting for bulk shoppers. However, Cheyenne often spots folks who are hesitant to buy something so big. Her tip? Split up the mega sizes.

“Say that enormous flat of canned tomatoes saves $5 overall,” Cheyenne suggested. “Buy it, then give your neighbor half while keeping your investment reasonable.”

This works great for baked goods, beans, rice, quinoa, coffee, and cleaning supplies, too. Don’t abandon crazy markdowns just because it’s unreasonable for one household. Call up family and friends to split volumes and save.

Downsize Your Party Plates

This one might sound a bit odd, but Cheyenne swears by it. Venturing into the paper goods section, she always spots shoppers grabbing stacks of big 10- or 12-inch party plates, assuming bigger is better. Yet few realize that there are comparable savings and convenience available by choosing the smaller 7-, 8- or 9-inch sizes.

“I recommend downsizing disposable plates,” shared Cheyenne. “The price difference is negligible but they take up less storage space. Plus, it helps with portion control!”

For instance, 186 10-inch plates cost $24.99, but 300 7-inch plates sell for only $19.99. That’s almost double the amount for plates for much less. Yes, you sacrifice some surface area, but the savings are major. Next party, resist falling for the illusion of “more bang for your buck” with those giant plates. Think frugal and downsize!

Scope Out Odd-Numbered Prices

Here’s a known hint among veteran Costco devotees — prices ending in various specific digits actually signal automatic manager markdowns. Say a furniture set retails for $399.99, but the floor model is now $299.97. That unique .97 price indicates it’s marked down for quick closeout.

“I explain to newbies that odd-penny prices mean stealthy bargains,” Cheyenne shared.

So next visit, take a moment to survey the entire price tag. Standard prices end in 9, but prices that end in .00 or .x7 signify secretly slashed manager specials. Thanks to this handy tip from Cheyenne, one clever couple recently scored a display patio set for over 25% less than the original ticket! Odd pennies add up to major savings, so scan those price points.

Always Keep Your Receipts

It pays to be organized and hold onto your receipts. You never know when you might need to refer back to them. One of the best parts about shopping at Costco is their generous return and price adjustment policy. If you happen to buy something and then notice it goes on sale within 30 days of your original purchase date, you can bring your receipt back in and they’ll credit you the difference.

It’s a great perk that allows shoppers to get the best possible price, even if their timing was a little off. But you’d never be able to take advantage of it without your receipt safely stored away. Make it a habit to file away your receipts, either in a folder or another organization system which works for you. They can add up to big savings over time. You never know when you might need proof of purchase.

Buy Frozen Seafood

While Costco has great options for fish, the steep price may deter many. Yet hardly any shoppers wander back to the frozen section out back. “Would you believe premium frozen seafood boasts equal nutritional benefits as the chilling stations?” Cheyenne shared. “For half the price or less!”

Everything from jumbo shrimp and Icelandic cod to tuna, halibut and more show major savings when purchased frozen instead of fresh.

Inquire About Generic Prescriptions

While many assume higher pricing or insurance restrictions, Costco pharmacy carries many affordable medications for all. “Even without coverage, members can access selected super low-cost generics,” Cheyenne shared. “We’re talking like $4 to $15 for month supplies.”

Various blood pressure meds, cholesterol pills, and antibiotics also boast basement bargain pricing. Don’t assume affordability restraints without insurance. Costco generics save big bucks regardless of coverage, so make sure to ask your doctor and your friendly Costco pharmacist.

Always Go for Gas

Dedicated members always appreciate Costco’s discounted fuel station. But most don’t realize you can look on the Costco app to find out the exact gas prices at your local store. You can also see the hours of operation because nothing is more frustrating than driving to your nearest Costco and finding out the pumps just closed down.

Cheyenne also recommended the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi, which will help you save even more on gas (and everything else!) and makes shopping at Costco an even better deal.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Personal Shopper at Costco: 9 Ways To Save That Consumers Miss Out On