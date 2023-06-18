I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 5 Best Cities To Buy a Home This Summer

Although housing inventory remains low in many places, there are still cities throughout the U.S. that are offering great opportunities for people looking to buy this summer.

To find out the best places for buyers who are currently in the market to consider, GOBankingRates spoke with Denis Smykalov, a real estate broker at Wolsen Real Estate. Here are his picks.

Austin, Texas

Average home value: $566,853

"Austin has been experiencing significant population growth and offers a thriving job market, particularly in the technology sector," Smykalov said. "The city boasts a vibrant cultural scene, excellent schools, and a variety of outdoor activities. Additionally, Texas has no state income tax, making it an attractive destination for many homebuyers."

Boise, Idaho

Average home value: $474,456

"Boise has gained popularity due to its affordable housing market and high quality of life," Smykalov said. "The city offers a mix of urban amenities and outdoor recreational opportunities, with easy access to skiing, hiking and biking. Boise's strong economy, low crime rate and excellent schools make it an appealing choice for families and professionals alike."

Raleigh, North Carolina

Average home value: $421,845

"Raleigh is part of the Research Triangle, which includes prominent universities and research institutions. The area benefits from a diverse economy and job opportunities, particularly in the technology, healthcare and education sectors," Smykalov said. "Raleigh's moderate climate, affordable cost of living, and abundance of parks and green spaces make it an attractive place to call home."

Nashville, Tennessee

Average home value: $426,695

"Known as the Music City, Nashville has become a hotspot for both tourists and homebuyers," Smykalov said. "The city offers a lively music scene, excellent culinary options and a growing job market. Nashville's affordable housing market, low taxes and strong sense of community make it an appealing choice for prospective buyers."

Denver

Average home value: $573,189

"Denver consistently ranks among the top cities in terms of quality of life and outdoor recreational opportunities," Smykalov said. "The city offers a thriving arts and culture scene, a robust job market and easy access to the stunning Rocky Mountains. While the cost of living may be higher than some other cities, Denver's strong economy and healthy real estate market make it an attractive choice for those seeking an active lifestyle."

Average home values are sourced from Zillow and are accurate as of June 7, 2023.

