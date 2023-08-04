I’m a Real Estate Agent: 9 End-of-Summer Tips for Selling Your Home

fstop123 / Getty Images

Summer can be a great time to attract homebuyers trying to find a new place before their kids start school or looking to move while the weather is nice. Selling a home during the warmest, most relaxed months of the year offers plenty of unique opportunities, so being informed is important.

GOBankingRates spoke with several real estate experts to learn tips for selling your home during the summer months. Here are nine pieces of advice they shared to help you maximize profits.

Create a Stunning Curb Appeal

The summer months bring an influx of buyers to the market, so your home needs to stand out from the rest, said Mark Buskuhl, owner of Ninebird Properties in Dallas.

“Making small improvements to your home’s curb appeal can help attract potential buyers and boost its sale price,” he said. “Things like fresh paint, a neat lawn and attractive landscaping can instantly improve the way a home looks from the curb.”

Set the Right Price

“Setting an appropriate price is essential for selling your home quickly and efficiently during the summer months,” he said. “Pricing your property too high can cause it to sit on the market for longer, while pricing it too low can leave money on the table.”

He recommended working with a real estate agent to set a competitive price for your home and learn strategies to increase its chances of selling fast.

Keep the Home Cool

No one wants to buy a home that feels like a sauna.

“As temperatures rise, buyers will be looking for homes that provide relief from the heat,” he said. “Make sure your air conditioning system is serviced and in good working order before listing your home on the market.”

Hold Virtual Tours and Open Houses

“A virtual tour can help buyers get a better feel for your space before they come out to see it in person,” he said. “Open houses are also a great way to show off your home and give buyers an opportunity to get a feel for the property in person.”

He said this can help your home reach as many buyers as possible.

Make Your Home Available for Showings

In real estate, timing is everything.

“If you have more availability for viewings of the home versus another and the timing is right for that client, you can give yourself a leg up just by creating availability for a showing,” said Abigail Davis, real estate agent and broker associate at Corcoran Reverie based in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

If you’re unable to grant showing requests due to guests or renters occupying the home, she echoed Buskuhl’s sentiment of coming to market with a virtual tour.

Create a Beautiful Presentation

“When planning for showings, make sure not only the interior of the home has been cleaned, but also be sure your curb appeal is beautiful,” she said. “Allow these clients to continue to sit in the daydream and give them something to picture as they imagine this being their new beach house.”

If you’re selling a rental home, she advised waiting until your tenants have vacated the property, then cleaning it and carefully inspecting it to make sure they didn’t do any major damage before scheduling the first showing. “An unclean or renter-damaged property can be an instant turn off,” she said.

Highlight Outdoor Living Space

“During the summer we all begin to envision sitting by the pool, grilling out in the back yard or spending time on the porch spaces as the sun goes down,” she said. “If your home provides any outdoor living spaces, make sure they shine so buyers can already start seeing their family enjoying the space.”

She said you’ll also want to highlight any outdoor amenities — i.e., neighborhood clubs, community pools or playgrounds — that offer access with the purchase of your home.

“In our area we tend to see communities offering access to amenities that expand the lifestyle opportunity past the home,” she said.

Add Colorful Potted Plants

“Adding all new landscaping in the heat of the summer may not flourish in time for your showings,” said Realtor Kersten Bowman of Corcoran Reverie, based in Destin, Florida. “Colorful, potted plants will do just the trick around porches and foyers.”

She said pops of bright colors from décor can serve as a budget-friendly way to create an inviting aesthetic. “These colors can also allow your listing to stand out on various advertising options,” she said.

Take Advantage of Natural Sunlight

“During the summer, sunshine can be utilized for extended hours to highlight wonderful features found in your home,” she said. “Keep the draperies, blinds and shutters open to let in plenty of natural lighting and capture views.”

Since your windows will be on full display to the buyers, she also emphasized the importance of keeping them free of fingerprints.

Preparing your home for a sale can feel like a lot, but it will be well worth it. Hopefully this advice will help you sell your home fast — and get top dollar for it.

