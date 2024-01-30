I’m A Real Estate Agent: Here’s How I Got Rich Selling Homes in a Year

©Candice Krasovec

Candice Krasovec is a real estate broker and sales agent in Washington state who became financially successful within her first year of working in the industry. In just one year, she met her “cap,” and became her team’s top launch agent and even the top listing agent for several months.

Here’s how she did it — and how she believes other real estate agents can achieve success quickly, too.

Join a Team That Will Give You Leads

When you are starting out, it’s important to join a team that will help you find your first leads.

“If you have to work to get your own leads, do not join,” Krasovec said. “Do not bring them business. They must be adding value financially that you cannot supply yourself.”

Brand Yourself

Having a personal brand is essential, Krasovec said.

“From the get-go, have a clear voice, goal, area and image you are projecting,” she said. “Do not waste time or money until you have this set up.”

Become an Expert on Your Area

“Know your area — everything about it,” Krasovec said. “Pick a small area and focus on that.”

It’s important to get to know the people who live in that area as well — they could become potential clients.

“Door knock, call, e-mail, etc.,” Krasovec said.

Be Genuine

Your demeanor toward clients and potential clients could make or break your success.

“Do not be fake and do not [act like] you know everything,” Krasovec said. “Be humble but educated. You need to be real, not pushy, and really care about [clients’] well-being. That means telling them things they do not want to hear. You need to give them a service and help them make the best choice — not just line your pockets.”

Find Mentors

Krasovec recommended seeking out successful agents in your market or brokerage. Figure out what they are doing right, and incorporate the lessons you learn into your own way of doing things.

Dedicate Time Every Day To Finding Leads

When you don’t have any leads, dedicate two to four hours a day to finding new ones, Krasovec said.

“I found most of my leads from open houses and meeting folks,” she said. “I have not sold any homes to someone I personally knew — all my transactions came from new people.”

