I’m Retired, Now What? 5 Fulfilling Things To Do That Will Also Earn You Extra Cash

blackCAT / Getty Images

Work can be a fulfilling part of the day-to-day, so some retirees may have trouble finding that same feeling once they leave their jobs. But you don’t have to go back to the 9-to-5 grind to achieve fulfillment in retirement.

Check Out: Retired But Want To Work? Try These 10 Low-Stress Jobs for Seniors

Explore More: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

GOBankingRates spoke to career and retirement experts to get their best ideas for fulfilling ways to spend time in retirement — and best of all, these side gigs and part-time jobs will also help bring in extra cash to fund your golden years.

BraunS / Getty Images

Tutoring

Tutoring can be a fulfilling part-time gig for retirees, said Kimberley Tyler-Smith, an executive at the career tech platform Resume Worded.

“You can teach English as a second language or math to kids and adults around your area,” she said. “You’ll be helping them learn something new and giving back to your community by sharing your knowledge with those who need it.”

Read Next: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

Be Aware: Retirement 2024: These Are the 10 Worst Places To Retire in Florida

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pet Sitting

“If you’re an animal lover, this could be an excellent way for you to get some hands-on experience with animals while making money at the same time,” Tyler-Smith said.

Find Out: 8 Must-Have Target Items To Buy While on a Retirement Budget

Geber86 / Getty Images

Babysitting

“Some seniors have grandchildren who need someone to watch them while their parents are at work,” Tyler-Smith said. “This could be a rewarding experience if you enjoy spending time with children — and it also comes with some financial perks!”

FreshSplash / Getty Images

Virtual Personal Assistant

If you’re someone who thrives on being organized, working as a part-time virtual personal assistant can be a great way to spend some of your free time.

“This job is perfect for retirees, because it doesn’t require much physical activity,” Tyler-Smith said, “just enough to keep you moving around without feeling stuck inside all day!”

©Shutterstock.com

Working at Your Favorite Charity or Nonprofit

Use your business acumen or other skills to fill roles at the charity or nonprofit of your choice.

“Charities welcome help from ‘unretirees’ — not just as trustees but also to help with projects, such as presenting accounts in a better format for the board, negotiating building leases and other contracts, and mentoring the chief executive and employees,” said Victoria Tomlinson, chief executive of Next-Up, a resource for pre-retirement employees.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m Retired, Now What? 5 Fulfilling Things To Do That Will Also Earn You Extra Cash