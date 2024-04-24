I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Should Sell

Chayantorn Tongmorn / Shutterstock.com

Analysts and rating professionals can offer sound advice about what stocks to buy and sell, but sometimes, the best guidance comes from people who built their own fortunes through their investments. A mother of four, Sana Kheir is an investor, financial advisor and real estate consultant. She’s also the co-founder of Mayfair Properties, an international firm that buys, sells and manages properties across the world.

Her successful real estate company is just one element in her sprawling portfolio. “My journey to wealth began with a strong foundation in banking, specializing in wealth management and mortgages,” Kheir said. “Leveraging this expertise, I ventured into the realm of investments, where I meticulously built my portfolio across diverse sectors like real estate.”

Much of Kheir’s wealth comes from stock investing. “Today, my net worth stands at a substantial figure of around $50 million, a testament to the effectiveness of my investment strategies,” she said. “Prudent investment decisions require a careful consideration of both opportunities and risks. By staying informed and adaptable, investors can navigate the complexities of the market with confidence and precision.”

Considering Kheir’s results, her voice is worth listening to. Here are five stocks she suggests you consider selling.

Five Stocks To Consider Selling Today

Knowing the right stocks to buy at the right time is half the battle. The other half is making sure you don’t hold on to winners for too long until they become losers that drag down your whole portfolio.

“True success in investing isn’t solely about what you acquire, but also about what and when you’re willing to sell,” Kheir said. “In light of the current market conditions, I would advise divesting from the following five stocks.”

Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Principal Financial Group is a global insurance corporation that has served people and businesses for more than 140 years.

In advising investors to part with the stock, Kheir cites industry professionals like Credit Suisse alum Andrew Kligerman, who she said feels the company faces “fundamental hurdles,” like lower performance fees and higher expenses, while rating the company’s shares as “Underweight.”

“It’s the equivalent of a ‘Sell’ rating,” Kheir said.

Defense World reported that giants like Raymond James & Associates and Allworth Financial recently downsized their positions in Principal Financial Group.

Franklin Resources (BEN)

Franklin Resources, better known as Franklin Templeton, is one of the world’s largest investment managers.

The company’s stock is down about 14% this year, and some big names in the industry have seen enough. For example, Pacer Advisors recently trimmed its holdings by 209,597 shares, according to MarketBeat — and Kheir thinks individual investors should follow suit.

“Given stagnant growth prospects and increased competition, investors should consider selling their positions in BEN,” she said.

Clorox (CLX)

Clorox is one of the biggest names in consumer and professional products, selling everything from its famous bleach to grilling supplies and cat litter.

The company’s stock is down about 10% over the past year and is nearly flat year to date.

Zacks Investment Research thinks it’s overvalued for value investors and has too little room to grow for growth investors. MarketBeat gives it an unflattering consensus rating of “Reduce.”

Kheir doesn’t need any more convincing.

“Given changing consumer preferences and heightened competition, investors may want to sell their shares in CLX,” she said.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Expeditors International is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle that deals with air and ocean freight, customs clearance, marine insurance, and vendor consolidation.

According to Seeking Alpha, eight out of 17 analysts have given Expeditors International either a “Sell” or a “Strong Sell” rating in the last 90 days, with the rest rating the stock a “Hold.” Ten TipRanks analysts are split evenly, with five advising to sell and five advising to hold.

Kheir is turned off not just by the company but by the entire industry’s current prospects.

“Given the challenges in the transportation and logistics sector, investors should consider divesting from EXPD to explore more promising opportunities,” she said.

Sotera Health (SHC)

Sotera Health is an integrated global health solutions firm that provides lab testing, sterilization and advisory services in the U.S. and internationally through its three businesses: Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs.

The company’s stock is down nearly 35% both year to date and over the past year — and Kheir doesn’t see better days on the horizon.

“There are several reasons to sell this stock, like rising interest rates and an increasingly competitive industry landscape,” she said. “Also, the announcement of offering 25 million secondary shares could dilute the existing shareholder value, especially if the stock price dips.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Should Sell