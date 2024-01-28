I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here are 5 Destinations Worth the Hefty Price Tags

©Shutterstock.com

Michael Rice is the co-founder of Vivipins, a company that produces custom-made enamel pins in Laguna Beach, California. From its launch in 2017, Rice built the business into a large and highly profitable operation with two factories and more than 40 employees. It has sold over 600,000 pins to more than 5,000 regular customers, ranging from individual buyers to large corporations.

Discover: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

Check Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Rice’s success made him rich and enabled him to travel to some of the world’s most exotic and exclusive destinations.

“There’s no denying that vacations can be expensive,” he said. “From transportation costs to accommodation fees and food expenses, the price tag of a vacation can quickly add up. But sometimes, splurging on an expensive vacation destination can be worth it.

Here are a few of his favorite spots — and if you have the means, they’re worth every penny.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

The Maldives

If you’re used to life in America, it’s hard to imagine anything more exotic than an archipelago between Africa and Southeast Asia.

“Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is a small country made up of hundreds of islands with crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches,” Rice said. “It’s known for its overwater bungalows and luxurious resorts, making it a popular destination for honeymooners and celebrities alike. While it may come with a hefty price tag, the experience of staying in a private overwater villa surrounded by the turquoise ocean is truly unparalleled.”

Maldives Exclusive offers luxury packages that can cost as much as $20,500.

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

Bora Bora

Anything in the neighborhood of Tahiti, the Cook Islands, Tonga and Samoa is sure to deliver postcard paradise, but one heavenly hotspot shines even by the standards of the South Pacific.

Story continues

“Another popular destination for overwater bungalows and luxury resorts, Bora Bora is a small island located in French Polynesia,” Rice said. “It’s known for its stunning views of Mount Otemanu and its crystal clear lagoon, making it a dream destination for many. The cost of accommodation on this island may be high, but the experience of waking up to a view of the pristine blue waters and enjoying a private dinner on your own deck above the ocean is truly priceless.”

Kensington Tours offers luxury packages to Bora Bora and Tahiti from around $7,000 for eight days to $19,000 for 12 days.

Dubai

The UAE’s most populous city is synonymous with wealth, opulence and luxury travel.

“Dubai has quickly become one of the most popular tourist destinations in recent years, and for good reason,” Rice said. “This city in the United Arab Emirates is known for its extravagant shopping malls, luxurious hotels and resorts, and over-the-top experiences. From riding in a gold-plated car to skiing indoors and dining at the world’s tallest building, there’s no shortage of opulent activities in Dubai. While it may come with a hefty price tag, the unique experiences that Dubai offers are definitely worth it.”

Luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent offers packages of between eight and 11 days for roughly $8,300 to $12,000 per person.

The Swiss Alps

Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Monaco, France, Italy and Liechtenstein all lay claim to the Alps, but Switzerland has the tallest peaks and most majestic views.

“For those looking for a luxurious and relaxing vacation, the Swiss Alps is an ideal destination,” Rice said. “With its picturesque villages, stunning mountain views and top-notch ski resorts, it’s easy to see why this destination is popular among the rich and famous. Visitors can indulge in activities such as skiing, snowboarding or simply sipping hot cocoa by the fireplace while taking in the breathtaking scenery. In addition to its natural beauty, the Swiss Alps also offer some of the most lavish accommodations and dining experiences in the world.”

Abercrombie & Kent offers packages ranging from around $10,500 to $23,500 per person for between eight and 11 days.

Monaco

The world’s second-smallest sovereign principality behind only Vatican City has an outsized reputation for drawing the world’s wealthy and elite.

“Known as the playground for the rich and famous, Monaco is a small city-state located on the French Riviera,” Rice said. “This glamorous destination is home to lavish casinos, luxury yachts and high-end shopping boutiques. Visitors can also attend events such as the Formula One Grand Prix or indulge in fine dining at Michelin-starred restaurants. The opulent lifestyle of Monaco can be seen throughout the city, with extravagant yachts docked in the harbor and luxurious sports cars driving through the streets. It’s no wonder that this destination has become a symbol of wealth and luxury.”

If you’re really looking to go all out, Excellence Riviera rents luxury villas for the equivalent of about $81,000 to $381,000 per week and offers dayslong yacht charters.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here are 5 Destinations Worth the Hefty Price Tags