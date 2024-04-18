I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the Worst Purchases I Made Before I Became Rich

Nearly all self-made millionaires experience setbacks, disappointments and adversity on their wealth-building journeys. But sometimes, the biggest challenges come from within. In fact, some actually bought the obstacles that nearly sank them before they had the skills to manage the money they were just starting to earn.

GOBankingRates spoke with two self-made millionaires whose own ill-advised purchases nearly derailed their mission to build a fortune. Here are the worst things they bought before they got rich.

When the Dream of Homeownership Becomes a Nightmare

Alison Challman entered the workforce in the 1990s as an administrative assistant, earning $18,000 a year for tasks like getting coffee for her boss. In the 2000s, she focused on career advancement and corporate ladder-climbing through tactics like strategically changing companies in the pursuit of raises and promotions.

She rose from the bottom of the totem pole to middle management to the executive level and the title of CMO. In 2022, while still only in her 40s, she’d earned enough money to quit work and launch Finally Promoted, a platform Challman founded to teach the professional advancement techniques she learned and honed to others with stagnating careers.

But one ill-advised purchase before she got rich almost made it all come crashing down.

The Wrong Kind of Home Loan at Just the Wrong Time

There was no shortage of obstacles on Challman’s path to prosperity, but one almost tanked her entire life’s work.

“My journey to becoming a millionaire was full of road bumps, but my absolute worst purchase was my primary home,” she said. “My husband and I took out an interest-only mortgage in 2007 and then found our home underwater less than a year later during the Great Recession.”

Interest-only mortgages allow buyers with insufficient or intermittent cash flow to secure a home loan that requires them to make just the interest payments and put off paying the principal for up to 10 years.

While some buyers can benefit from this kind of loan structure, interest-only mortgages can be risky because their rates are usually variable and some borrowers can’t afford the payments once the grace period ends and they’re required to pay both the principal and interest every month.

Because of that, U.S. News and World Report says, when it comes to this kind of loan structure, “Timing can be one of the biggest hurdles…”

A Half-Million Dollars Lost To Interest and Depreciation

For Challman, the timing happened to be the worst economic calamity since the Depression, which consumed the U.S. housing market and tanked their home’s value while they were forced to pay six-figure finance charges to the bank without building equity.

“It was tough to see our home value plummet and be worth $200,000 less than what we paid for it,” she said. “But even worse was spending nearly $300,000 in interest-only mortgage payments over several years. I tried to work with our mortgage holder and refinance our interest-only loan terms, but they refused. Our loan was a cash cow for them.”

Eventually, Challman did what all self-made millionaires do — she persevered in the face of adversity.

“The years between 2008 and 2014 were rough and it was difficult to believe we would ever pay off our home, let alone become millionaires,” she said. “But eventually, we were able to refinance our home with better terms.”

Too Much Car and Not Enough Vehicle History Research

Dayten Rynsburger is a self-made millionaire and the chief revenue officer (CRO) of Niche Capital.

“We are a large online B2B lender,” he said. “I started as a mortgage banker, making quite a bit of money and always finishing in the top 1% of loan officers in the United States.”

By 2016, he was the senior credit manager for Revive Capital before becoming the senior mortgage banker for Network Capital, both located in Irvine, California.

“Then I went on to start Niche Leads, a marketing agency where I made all the seed money necessary to launch Niche Capital, as we were doing a couple million in revenue with very little expenses.”

But one poorly planned purchase almost made it all impossible.

The Wrong Car for the Wrong Reasons

When Rynsburger started making good money, he made a rookie mistake that’s common among people who are financially comfortable but not quite yet rich — he bought a flashy car to advertise wealth that, at that point, was still aspirational.

“Hands down, the worst purchase I ever made before getting rich was spending $100,000 on a Porsche 911 that I was told had only one small fender bender on it with a previous owner,” Rynsburger said. “I put my very hard-earned $30,000 down, with a monthly payment of $1,948.15.”

He was so enamored with the car that he neglected essential due diligence and took the seller’s word that he was driving off in the gem of his dreams.

“The problem, other than the payment, is that it was in a major accident, which was not disclosed to me and the frame was damaged.

One day, he drove his friend’s brand-new Porsche and when he went back to his, the reality of his mistake set in.

“I could instantly feel that my beloved $100,000 911 did not just have a fender bender. Lesson well learned — and no, I did not get my money back as I did sign all the paperwork. It was my first major car purchase so I was stuck with a janky Porsche and a $1,948.15 payment, which when trying to start a business, you really don’t want.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the Worst Purchases I Made Before I Became Rich