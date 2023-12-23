I’m a Shopping Expert: 11 Grocery Items I’d Never Buy at Target

Brothers91 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the decades since it opened in the early 1960s, Target has morphed into a near-everything-you-could-need shopping destination.

One area in particular that the mega retailer has seen growth in is the grocery sector, with food and beverages now a significant player in its annual revenue. Though a superstar in the grocery space, not every item in this department at Target is a worthwhile deal.

To suss out which grocery items at Target are a waste of money, GOBankingRates consulted shopping experts. Here’s what they recommend steering clear of at Target, if you’re on a budget or just simply interested in always nabbing the best deals.

melissamn / Shutterstock.com

Name-Brand Cereals

So, to be clear, you should feel free to buy cereal at Target — just not the name-brand versions, as they’re unnecessarily pricier.

“The Target brand cereals are just as good and cost significantly less,” said Lindsey Chastain, founder and CEO at The Waddle and Cluck.

“For even more cereal savings, Aldi has great prices,” Chastain said.

Brennan Linsley/AP/Shutterstock / Brennan Linsley/AP/Shutterstock

Milk

Milk does a body good, but it tends to be pricier at Target than it is at big grocery store chains.

“Target’s smaller grocery section means less frequent deliveries and higher prices,” Chastain said. “Grab milk at Walmart or Costco instead.”

Whitestorm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fresh Meats and Seafood

It’s not that the fresh meats and seafood at Target aren’t great; it’s that they just don’t have a ton of options here, and that limitation can make what they do have more expensive.

“The selection is limited compared to large supermarkets, and the constant restocking at big stores means better deals,” Chastain said. “Shop for these at Kroger, Publix or Harris Teeter.”

kudou / iStock.com

Frozen Vegetables

Here’s another area where Target falls short in terms of inventory.

“Target’s frozen section sparseness means fewer sales and discounts,” Chastain said. “Head to Trader Joe’s or Aldi for far lower everyday prices.”

Thomas Demarczyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Frozen Fruit

“Whether you’re using it for smoothies or baking, frozen fruit is a long-lasting grocery item you’ll want to save on,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback USA, who recommends shopping instead at Walmart for frozen fruits.

Arisara_Tongdonnoi / Getty Images

Granola

Granola is a breakfast staple that many of us eat all the time, especially for breakfast.

To get the best deal on granola, particularly store-brand granola, Landau opts for Walmart over Target, where you’re often guaranteed lower pricing.

Mariha-kitchen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Snack Foods

You’ll find no shortage of snacks at Target, but you won’t likely find the best pricing on these items.

“From chips to candy, the snack selection doesn’t compare [to some other retailers],” said Chastain. “Bigger stores have more competition and better prices. Try Walmart or Sam’s Club.”

©Shutterstock.com

Organic Items

Target carries some organic products, but it’s not got the best pricing in this area.

“Specialty chains like Sprouts or Whole Foods offer comparable quality for less,” Chastain said. “For even better quality, check out your local farmer’s market. Don’t pay the organic premium prices at Target.”

Davslens Photography / iStock.com

Rotisserie Chicken

According to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com, Target’s rotisserie chickens go for around $9 total a pop – though exact pricing depends on your area.

“It might not be the worst price, but it’s hard to beat the $5 rotisserie chickens found at stores like Costco and Sam’s Club,” Ramhold said. “While it might make a convenient last-minute dinner option, if you want the best deal and prefer to make ready-to-eat rotisseries part of your regular grocery shopping lineup, warehouse clubs are the way to go.”

©Shutterstock.com

Maple Syrup

If you want real maple syrup, shopping at a warehouse club is a smarter choice than shopping at Target.

“A 32-oz bottle of maple syrup at Target is roughly $17, but if you shop at Costco, you can get 33.8oz for around $14 or so, and Sam’s Club has a 32oz bottle for $13,” Ramhold said.

“Target is great if you have no other options, but if you do, the warehouse clubs are the ones with the absolute best price per ounce. And if you care about such things, both Costco and Sam’s Club’s options are organic, too, which makes the deals even sweeter.”

fcafotodigital / iStock.com

Spices

For spices, don’t even bother with Target.

“Even Target’s base spices come at a premium compared to dollar stores, ethnic grocers and spice specialists,” added Chastain.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Shopping Expert: 11 Grocery Items I’d Never Buy at Target