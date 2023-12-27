Moyo Studio / Getty Images

Once the holidays are over, savvy shoppers are heading back to the stores again. This time, they’re stocking up on key essentials that regularly receive the biggest discounts after the holiday shopping season.

GOBankingRates spoke to Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com, to find out which post-holiday purchases are worth your money. Here’s what you should always buy right after the holidays.

Winter Clothing

Winter clothing is a great item to seek out sales on after the holidays. Consider sales on coats and parkas, winter weather accessories like scarves, hats and gloves, pants and more.

“With the start of winter, stores often start to clear out this inventory in preparation for spring styles,” said Landau. She added that winter apparel is often grouped into after-Christmas sales.

Gift Wrapping Supplies

It’s never a bad idea to stock up on holiday gift wrapping supplies, especially when they receive post-holiday markdowns.

In addition to looking for all the usual items — like gift wrap, bags, tissue paper, bows and ribbons — Landau recommends keeping an eye out for supplies like tape and scissors.

“You never know what options you’ll find on sale in this category, so keep a lookout for anything that catches your eye to stock up for next year,” said Landau.

Holiday Candles

The holidays may be over, but if you enjoy smelling gingerbread, peppermint or other holiday candle scents — consider buying a few holiday candles now.

All of these candles will be marked down from their original prices. Savvy shoppers can either burn their favorite scents year-round for a festive smelling home, per Landau’s suggestion, or use the sale to stock up on candles for the 2024 holiday season.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I’m a Shopping Expert: 3 Things I Always Buy Right After the Holidays